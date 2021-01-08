Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Everything 1.4.1.1003

Everything logo (79 pix)Everything is een klein en gratis programma dat alle mappen en bestanden op een Windows-computer indexeert en met uitgebreide zoekcriteria kan het snel elk willekeurig bestand of map op de computer lokaliseren. Initieel slaat het alleen de bestandsnaam op, maar het kan ook op inhoud zoeken. Het indexeren van een verse Windows-installatie, die ongeveer 120.000 bestanden bevat, gebeurt in nog geen seconde. Het gebruikt dan slechts 14MB werkgeheugen en neemt zo'n 9MB ruimte op de harde schijf in beslag. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 1.4.1.1003:
  • Fixed a security issue with loading urlmon.dll and imm32.dll.
  • Fixed a 4-byte utf8 comparison issue.
  • Fixed an issue with the ETP client skipping space prefixes in filenames.
  • Fixed an issue with connecting to the Everything Service from some devices (eg: a ram drive).
  • Fixed an issue with focus search on activate.
  • Fixed an issue with excluding filenames with 4-byte UTF-8 characters.
  • Fixed an issue with -focus-result command line options.
  • Fixed an issue with \\.\c: service access
  • Fixed an issue with db corruption from duplicated filenames.
  • Fixed a corrupt db issue when re-scanning duplicated files.
  • Fixed an issue with Ctrl + Tab.
  • Fixed issues with starting a rename while there was a mouse capture.
  • Fixed issues with the hide_on_close setting.
  • Fixed an issue with processing command line options from multiple instances.
  • Fixed an issue with copying results to the clipboard.
  • Fixed an issue with using the wrong column index in LVM_GETCOLUMN.
  • Fixed an issue with the es: url protocol.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything holding onto volume handles after RegisterDeviceNotification fails.
  • Fixed an issue with treating unmounted volumes as NTFS.
  • Fixed another crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.
  • Fixed an issue when renaming a file or folder.
  • Fixed a crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything not showing as an active window correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus from the system tray after opening and closing the startmenu not working when creating a new window.
  • Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus from the system tray after opening and closing the startmenu.
  • Fixed an issue with scheduled folder updates never occuring for network drives when waking from sleep.
  • Fixed an issue when permanently deleting folders with really long filenames.
  • Fixed an issue with gathering icons for files with paths longer than 260 characters.
  • Fixed an issue with IPC query returning the incorrect total items.
  • Fixed an issue with hidden windows staying hidden forever.
  • Fixed an issue with rendering negative visible result items.
  • Fixed an issue with saving column positions and widths.
  • Fixed an issue with showing suggestions above the search box.
  • Fixed an issue with context menus ignoring base keys.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything resetting the sort after rebuilding the database.
  • Fixed an issue with accessing offline volumes.
  • Fixed an issue with comparing dc: to dm:
  • Fixed an issue with attrib:d
  • Added autofocus to the HTTP server search box.
  • Added check to see if volumes are mounted before accessing.
  • Added Lite version (which removes ETP/FTP/HTTP Servers and removes IPC)
  • Access denied dialog will now prompt to install the Everything Service by default when Store settings and data in %APPDATA%\Everything is enabled.
  • Start menu shortcut and Desktop shortcut now installed as "Everything"
  • Compiled with /DYNAMICBASE
  • Compiled with /NXCOMPAT
  • Installer now saves settings.
  • The installer now installs Start menu shortcuts and the Desktop shortcut for all users.

Everything

Versienummer 1.4.1.1003
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Voidtools
Download https://www.voidtools.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 1,58MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-01-2021 08:59
32 • submitter: BaasG

08-01-2021 • 08:59

32 Linkedin

Submitter: BaasG

Bron: Voidtools

Update-historie

16-12 Everything 1.4.1.1015 14
06-'21 Everything 1.4.1.1009 15
01-'21 Everything 1.4.1.1004 26
01-'21 Everything 1.4.1.1003 32
12-'20 Everything 1.4.1.1002 39
11-'20 Everything 1.4.1.999 43
09-'20 Everything 1.4.1.992 43
Meer historie

Lees meer

Everything

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (32)

-Moderatie-faq
-132032+119+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2AutCha
8 januari 2021 09:45
Everything is zo'n fijne applicatie, terwijl dit eigenlijk de functionaliteit is die je van de Explorer zou verwachten anno 2021.
Zoeken met regex, filters toevoegen, voorgedefinieerde bestandstypen (audio, video etc.), uitgebreide opties en zoeken in realtime; sorteer maar eens op "Date Modified", dan zie je precies wat er gebeurt op je schijf. Je kan zelfs je zoekresultaten exporteren als tekst file of csv, super handig als je een overzicht wilt hebben over de grootste of oudste files op een bepaald deel van je bestandssysteem.
+1Atheistus
@AutCha8 januari 2021 11:13
Het is zeker een handige en snelle tool. Maar vergeet niet dat Explorer wél op inhoud kan zoeken en deze niet.
+1daaan
@Atheistus8 januari 2021 13:50
Hij kan wel degelijk op inhoud zoeken via Zoeken > Uitgebried Zoeken, dit is alleen niet geïndexeerd en dus niet zo snel. Op het forum lees ik dit over die vraag:
That would duplicate the index Windows already builds.
There is no need for such an index inside of Everything.
But Everything may use the index build by Windows for its content search.
https://www.voidtools.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=6223

Die laatste zin vat ik op als een wens, niet zozeer als een functie. Correct me if i'm wrong.

[Reactie gewijzigd door daaan op 8 januari 2021 13:51]

+1KoalaBear84
@daaan8 januari 2021 14:22
Dat is het enige wat ik nog mis, dat dat ook enigzins te gebruiken is. Want eigenlijk is het echt veel veel te traag, zelfs voor een HDD, en op SSD zou het 10x zo snel moeten kunnen.

En doordat het zo traag, en geen progressbar heeft gebruik ik meestal maar Agent Ransack.

Maar eigenlijk zou ik het hierin willen hebben, omdat je hier heel snel de juiste bestanden kunnen 'selecteren' en alleen daarin kan zoeken. David (ontwikkelaar) was er wel mee bezig, maar zit weinig voortgang in, stuur 'm elk jaar een vraag hoe de voortgang is 😂
0Atheistus
@daaan9 januari 2021 01:36
Dan is Explorer dus gewoon beter. Want de inhoud is wel geïndexeerd.
Mijn stelling blijft dus overeind.
0Toryu
@daaan9 januari 2021 10:47
Voor zoeken in bestanden gebruik ik http://astrogrep.sourceforge.net/ maar goed om te weten dat het Everything ook kan!
+1wilmaster1
8 januari 2021 09:48
Ik gebruik everything al een tijdje, en vind het geweldig, vooral dat je ook over meerdere schijven kan zoeken met dezelfde snelheid. Het is ook nog slim genoeg om gedeeltelijke bestandsnamen met extensies te kunnen vinden, waardoor je niet de hele naam van een bestand hoeft te weten om hem snel te vinden.
+1blaatenator
@wilmaster18 januari 2021 10:35
Mooie is ook dat je netwerk shares kunt laten indexeren op een rustig moment en zo die ook kan meenemen met zoekopdrachten (maar dan uiteraard met de data van het moment van indexeren. Fantastische tool!
+1wilmaster1
@blaatenator8 januari 2021 13:45
Dat heb ik nog niet geprobeerd, ik gebruik mijn NAS momenteel vooral als backup dan actieve werk locatie. Binnenkort maart eens kijken of ik de FTP kan benutten, dank je voor de tip.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wilmaster1 op 8 januari 2021 13:46]

+1bert170881
8 januari 2021 09:22
Da's wel een héél snelle indexeringstool..
+1JDTeunis
@bert1708818 januari 2021 10:09
Het is inderdaad een absurd snelle tool
+1daaan
8 januari 2021 09:34
Nice! Nooit eerder van gehoord. Ik ben nu 5 minuten aan het spelen en hij is inderdaad snel. Het allermooiste is dat hij goed integreert met Total Commander :*) .
+1DonLexos
@daaan8 januari 2021 09:51
Oef dat gaan we direct even proberen dat wist ik niet, dank!
edit:
Total Commander (v9+) & Everything geïnstalleerd? Zoek via Alt+F7 en kruis "Everything" checkbox aan, werkt perfect!

[Reactie gewijzigd door DonLexos op 8 januari 2021 10:50]

+1Bergen
8 januari 2021 09:50
Mag je dan concluderen dat hij rechtstreeks de MFT uitleest? Want met een normale directory traversal haal je zulke snelheden nooit...
+1florizla
@Bergen8 januari 2021 10:36
Dat klopt. In de FAQ zeggen ze dat een volledige Windows install indexeren, 1 seconde duurt.
+1MarvinJames
8 januari 2021 11:20
Is het gek als ik vraag: Waarom zit deze functionaliteit niet in Windows?

Zojuist voor het eerst geïnstalleerd, maar het is inderdaad echt bizar snel. Windows is veel langer bezig met indexeren en het zoeken is ook langzamer. Als ze Everything zouden integreren in die 'Search Bar' van Windows, zou ik dat wel een enorme verbetering vinden.
+1_Thanatos_
@MarvinJames8 januari 2021 14:31
Je kan alles wel in je OS ingebakken willen, maar je zult ergens de knip moeten leggen. Ik denk dat vooral Microsoft, gezien de geschiedenis, voorzichtig moet zijn met tools inbakken.
0MarvinJames
@_Thanatos_8 januari 2021 22:43
Naja, Everything voelt als zo'n... Heel basic tooltje, waarvan je denkt: het is efficiënter dan die tool die jullie in het OS gebouwd hebben. Kan je datgene wat in je OS zit niet vervangen door iets anders dan?
0Peeker
@MarvinJames8 januari 2021 12:01
Is inderdaad absurd. En bij Mac is het hetzelfde, ook daar heb je een extern programma nodig voor betere zoekresultaten (Easyfind).
+1Emcee
8 januari 2021 11:13
Gebruik deze al jaren, kan niet meer zonder.
En de resultaten worden direct getoond, dit i.t.t. de zoekfunctie in explorer die nog steeds tergend traag is.

Bestaan er dit soort apps die je op je NAS kunt draaien overigens?
Zou everything graag op de NAS hebben maar is dit programma is gebaseerd op NTFS meen ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Emcee op 8 januari 2021 11:14]

+1GeroldM

8 januari 2021 14:44
"Vroeguh" had je software warmee je een eigen zoekmachine op je netwerk had. Was indertijd een samenwerking tussen IBM en Yahoo! (volgens mij was het uitroepteken net toegevoegd aan het logo van Yahoo!). Er was een gratis versie daarvan, maar deze had een maximaal aantal bestanden wat je ermee kon indexeren.

De gebruikersinterface was hetzelfde als Google. Indexeren was een enigzins tijdrovend, maar je kreeg wel heel snel resultaten van je zoekopdracht, ook op bescheiden hardware. Alle goede zaken van Windows Search, maar met de snelheid van Everything.

OmniFind of iets soortgelijks was de naam, als ik het me goed herinner (te lui om het op te zoeken). Werkte uitstekend, maar werd ondanks dat toch geen succes. En doordat succes uitbleef, werd het helemaal stopgezet.

Heb nooit een alternatief gevonden dat zo makkelijk was om te installeren/configureren of te gebruiken.

Everything is inderdaad zeer snel, maar is zeker niet het enige stukje software wat werkt met de MFT van een drive/partitie. In de BareTools software set zit BareGrep. 14 Jaar oude software, maar doet dus amper onder qua snelheid voor Everything als het gaat over zoeken op bestandsnamen. Werkt uitstekend op Windows XP, Windows 10 en alle Windows versies daar tussen in.

BareGrep kan echter ook zoeken op bestandsinhoud. Maar dat maakt het wel een stuk trager omdat het niet indexeert en het niet overweg kan met de Windows Search index.

Vandaar dat ik niet zo onder de indruk ben van de zoeksnelheid van Everything. Andere software ging hen al lang voor. Maar het is goed dat het als alternatief beschikbaar is. En dat het aktief word onderhouden is ook belangrijk.
+1Fenzo
8 januari 2021 23:49
Everything werkt met een eigen database die in RAM geladen wordt waardoor de zoeksnelheid zo hoog kan zijn. Daardoor verbruikt het soms redelijk wat memory resources.
Het is verstandig de database handmatig af en toe te backuppen want bij een crash kan die verminkt raken en moet je al je schijven weer opnieuw indexeren.
0Flash00
@Fenzo10 januari 2021 11:38
Waarom zou je willen backuppen? In iets meer dan 1 minuut worden mijn 6 harde schijven (2.700.000 bestanden) geïndexeerd. Dan heb je net de tijd om koffie te zetten ;)
Tevens is het indexeren van netwerkschijven, wat een stuk langer duurt, een eenmalige actie. Dat bestand (*.efu) kun je dan weer als File List toevoegen aan Everything.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Flash00 op 10 januari 2021 11:46]

0NEO256
8 januari 2021 09:51
Zelf ook enorm fan van Locate32
https://locate32.cogit.net/

Maar ik moet zeggen dat het me zeer weinig voor komt dat ik nog een bestand zoek,
elke keer als ik er tegenaan loop dat ik iets abosluut niet kan vinden neem ik de tijd om mijn mappen structuur te verbeteren / fijn maziger te maken. Dat gebeurt elke paar jaar.

Dus tegenwoordig, als het niet in de juiste map staat, dan is het er in meer dan 99% van de gevallen gewoon niet.
+1mesm90
@NEO2568 januari 2021 10:38
Dit klinkt natuurlijk heel leuk, maar het mooie aan Everything is dat deze ook de netwerkmappen meepakt.
Iets wat mij in ieder geval goed uitkomt binnen het bedrijf, gezien niet iedereen zich aan de policy's houd danwel weet wat er geldt.
0NEO256
@mesm908 januari 2021 11:08
Nog niet over nagedacht,
helemaal mee eens heb nu bij meerdere bedrijven in mappen zitten kijken en hoe langer je kijkt steeds meer waarvan je het bestaan nog niet af wist.

En netwerk mappen zijn vaak ook nog eens notair traag (met doorzoeken).
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True