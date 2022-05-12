Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, dat eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar Monero. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.17.3.2 voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Monero 0.17.3.2 'Oxygen Orion' Point Release



This is the v0.17.3.2 point release of the Monero software. This release contains support for Ledger Nano S Plus.



Some highlights of this point release are: Wallet: add support for Ledger Nano S Plus (#8239)

Wallet: balance includes unconfirmed payments (#8154, #8159)

Wallet: rename duplicate amount headers in CSV export (#8177)

Wallet: multisig key exchange update and code refactor (#8190)

Wallet: fix stagenet restore height estimation (#8196)

Daemon: replace outdated seed nodes (#8222, #8131)

Daemon: don't require --rpc-login with --rpc-access-control-origins (#8227)

Daemon: add a sanity check to RPC input data size (#8276) [Reported by m31007]

RPC: support authentication with set_daemon command (#8166)

Fix compilation on OpenBSD RISC-V (#8241)

Minor bug fixes The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.



Monero GUI 0.17.3.2 'Oxygen Orion' released



This is the v0.17.3.2 point release of the Monero GUI software. This release contains support for P2Pool mining and Ledger Nano S Plus.



Some highlights of this release are: Integrate experimental support for P2Pool mining (#3829)

Warn against high fees during transaction creation (#3897)

Improvements against wallet getting stuck on exit (#3890, #3889)

Add support for Ledger Nano S Plus

Add support for reserve proof (#3828)

Add a lock wallet button to the title bar (#3859)

Fix offline signing (#3862)

Fix adding a new address book entry (#3865)

Update translations, add support for 5 new languages (#3832)

Minor bug fixes and UI improvements The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.