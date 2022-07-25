Software-update: Monero 0.18.0.0

Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, dat eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar Monero. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.18.0.0 voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Monero 0.18.0.0 'Fluorine Fermi' released

This is the v0.18.0.0 release of the Monero software. This major release is due to the August 13th network upgrade, which in turn adds support for Bulletproofs+, view tags, ring size increase to 16, and fee changes.

Some highlights of this release are:
  • Consensus: add Bulletproofs+ to decrease transactions size and verification time (#7170)
  • Consensus: add view tags to outputs to reduce wallet scanning time (#8061)
  • Consensus: increase ring size to 16 (#8178)
  • Wallet: fee changes, adjusted dynamic block weight algorithm (#7819)
  • Wallet: multisig security fixes (#8149, #8220, #8432)
  • Wallet: disable multisig by default, enable with --enable-multisig-experimental (#8328)
  • Wallet: speed up transaction construction (#8046)
  • Wallet: avoid unnecessary DNS call, significantly speed up transaction construction in some cases (#8408)
  • Wallet: avoid hitting restricted /gettransactions RPC limit (#8388)
  • Wallet: decrease the amount of data exchanged for output export (#8179)
  • Wallet: fix spurious reorg detection with untrusted nodes (#8331)
  • Wallet: attempt to carve the fee from a partial payment early (#7342)
  • Wallet: try empty passphrase first when using Trezor (#7793)
  • Wallet: add new scan_tx command to scan for a list of transaction ids (#7312)
  • Wallet: add option to display wallet name, network mode to inactivity lock (#7153)
  • Wallet: add option for exporting tx keys (#8180)
  • Daemon: connection code rewrite, improve connectivity with SSL enabled (#8426)
  • Daemon: Tor / I2P tx-proxy connectivity fixes (#8324, #8330)
  • Daemon: fix a bug that causes transactions to not get re-relayed (#8326)
  • Daemon: improve cryptonote (block and tx) binary read performance (#7661)
  • Daemon: store RPC SSL key/cert for consistent authentication between runs (#7366)
  • Daemon: add support for storing database on a raw device/partition (#7774)
  • Daemon: add –max-connections-per-ip daemon option (#6877)
  • Daemon: full tx revalidation on fork boundaries (#7169)
  • Daemon: add proxy configuration support for bootstrap daemon (#7326)
  • RPC: fix describe_transfer for multiple transactions in a txset (#7767)
  • RPC: prevent --password-file from being used with --wallet-dir (#7823)
  • RPC: send confirmations in get_transactions result (#7662)
  • RPC: support regex for tags in get_accounts (#8215)
  • Optimized keccak implementation (#8262)
  • Mac ARM64 release binaries (#8312)
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements
The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.

Monero GUI 0.18.0.0 'Fluorine Fermi' released

This is the v0.18.0.0 release of the Monero GUI software. This major release is due to the August 13th network upgrade, which in turn adds support for Bulletproofs+, view tags, ring size increase to 16, and fee changes.

Some highlights of this release are:
  • Add support for v0.18 network upgrade (#3972)
  • Add scan transaction option (#3932)
  • Fix payment proof button (#3910)
  • Fix restoring from default restore height (#3902)
  • Display wallet files with a dot in name #3968)
  • Add separate Ledger Nano S+ entry (#3903)
  • Fix stagenet approximated block height (#3846)
  • Update Mac icon (#3560)
  • Update p2pool to v2.2.1 (#3966)
  • Only kill p2pool when we started it (#3917)
  • Minor bug fixes and UI improvements
The complete list of changes is available on GitHub, along with the source code.
Versienummer 0.18.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Monero
Download https://www.getmonero.org/2022/07/19/monero-GUI-0.18.0.0-released.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

