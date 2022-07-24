Versie 7.12.0 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Overview
Features
- The main feature of this release is the auto-generation of torrent tags from torrent titles that work in the background.
- Also, the release contains numerous bug fixes.
- The Tribler codebase was significantly refactored to make further development faster.
Bugfixes since the 7.11 release:
- Tags auto-generation in #6718
- Local search for tags in #6617
- Remote search by tags in #6708
- Add docker support in #6715, #6773
Code improvements
- Fix #6968 Tribler freezes and requires "Force shutdown" on exit in #6969
- Libtorrent session state gets lost when upgrading to a new Tribler version, fixed in #6978
- Fix Tribler crash when pressing
Ctrl+
O(
Cmd+
Oon OSX) to add a torrent from a file, fixed in #6980
- Fixes #6929 in #6937: Can't open the torrent file from the browser by clicking on it
- Fix #6961 Error when removing entries from the FeedbackDialog in #6962
- Fix the Tribler crash after the closing of FeedbackDialog in #6960
- Fix the upgrader logic if the tags db file was not created yet in #6956
- If a user decides to send a Tribler crash report, Tribler confirms that the report has been sent, but actually, it does not send anything, fixed in #6974
- Fix processing URL-escaped characters in #6738
- Make sorting by name case insensitive in #6726
- Remove allow_exit_node_checkbox in #6736
- Customise categories for different pages in #6554
- Add exist_ok=True to mkdir in #6560
- Replace core_traceback by last_core_output in #6567
- Fixes for Tribler logger in #6585
- Fix api_key encoding/decoding in #6608, #6611, #6613, #6647
- Fix key error on metainfo fetch in #6610
- Fixes for GUI startup sequence in #6596
- Fixes #6665 - Graph can now go higher than TB. New PB Definition added. in #6666
- Feature/report endpoint errors in #6649
- Set the correct range for Y-axis of the token balance graph in #6668
- Update Russian translation in #6710
- Fix missing XML declaration in #6703
- Swapped 'cancel' and 'download' buttons in #6727
- Decrease show threshold for tags in #6742
- Fixes #6747: OSError "The filename, directory name, or volume label syntax is incorrect" in dragEnterEvent in #6748
- Fixes #6745: Missed dependency: PopularityComponent requires TorrentCheckerComponent to be active in #6746
- Fixes AttributeError on removing downloads in #6909
- Handle race condition when deleting lock file in #6776
- Fix Ubuntu 21.04+ startup issue in #6734
- Fixes #6777: suppress PermissionError in on_save_resume_data_alert in #6779
- Add null check to confirm_clicked_callback in #6798
- Handle OSError in TriblerWindow.clicked_force_shutdown() in #6816
- Handle ValueError "Data is not a bencoded string" in TorrentInfoEndpoint.get_torrent_info() in #6814
- Wrap Download.on_metadata_received_alert() with @check_handle decorator in #6818
- Fix a crash in the Events tab of the Debug pane in #6809
- Escape non-ASCII symbols when writing the tag value to the log in #6812
- Handle possible duplicates in random tags generated by tag_torrent in #6820
- Add missed arguments to RunTriblerArgsParser in #6804
- Replace
getby
select.limitin BandwidthDatabase.get_latest_transaction in #6821
- Add NPE check to handle_uri in #6829
- Add
is_dir()check to
add_directory_dialogin #6835
- Add
UnicodeEncodeErrorto the except block in #6836
- Fix download progress bar paint issue in #6910
- Fix an error message that reports milliseconds as seconds in #6914
- Handle non-utf8 Tribler Core output in Tribler GUI in #6917
Documentation fixes
- Use ipv8 as an external dependency in #6757
- Add maybe_component in #6557
- Refactor/remove obsolete upgrades in #6558
- Run Upgrader in the GUI thread in #6559
- Remove unused methods in #6605
- Make notifier more generic in #6702
- Move
discovery_boosterto ipv8 component in #6719
- Move EVA protocol to ipv8 component in #6723
- Add session context manager in #6724
- Remove common package in #6755
- Statically typed notifier in #6728
- Enable origin tracking for coroutine objects in #6762
- Refactoring the folders structure in #6803
- Remove popularity community experiments in #6805
- Rename QtSingleApplication.activation_window() to tribler_window in #6830
- Remove pre-commit in #6837
- Refactor rest utils in #6838
- Fix build for release 7.12 in #6896
- Update Debian build in #6901
- Updated IPv8 pointer in #6669
- Update issue templates in #6580
- [Snyk] Security upgrade pillow from 8.4.0 to 9.0.0 in #6705
- [Snyk] Security upgrade pillow from 9.0.0 to 9.0.1 in #6765
Test improvements
- Update development on Linux in #6536
- Fixes #6624: specify the exact version of
mistunelibrary in doc/requirements.txt in #6625
- Specify the exact version of MarkupSafe in doc requirements in #6781
- Add Faker and sentry as common dependency in #6656
- Added v7.11 download badge to README in #6768
- Fix broken link in #6796
- Add python 3.9 and python 3.9 badges in #6797
- Add a possibility to manually trigger GUI and Core exceptions in Tribler for debugging purposes in #6959
- Make --core and --gui-test-mode separate flags with all combinations possible in #6602
- Using SelectorEventLoop during tests in #6527
- Apply MockIPv8 key injection in #6544
- Added small delay after mouse click in GUI test in #6547
- Make CoreExceptionHandler scope-dependent in #6543
- Change mock type for encode_message in #6540
- Use in-memory SQLite DB for Tags in GUI test mode in #6574
- Fix and speedup test_drop_silent_peers in #6578
- Simplify GUI-Core startup sequence in #6573
- Improve tests for patch_import.py in #6588
- Replace random char generation by fake words in #6592
- Make sure generated tags have a valid length in #6615
- Remove spam in pytest output in #6620
- Fix gui tests stability in #6619
- Fix for #6603 in #6629
- Fixed channel subscribe GUI test in #6643
- Remove SOCKS component from GUI test mode requirements in #6651
- Fix #6653 Sentry test failures in #6694
- Add faker and sentry_sdk as common modules to mock during doc build in #6675
- Fix unstable test_channels_peers_mapping_drop_excess_peers in #6731
- Fix run_bandwidth_crawler script in #6730
- Fix tunnel experiments in #6732
- Fix unstable tests in #6763
- Add "no_parallel" pytest's mark in #6799
- Add no_parallel to pytest.ini in #6800
- For test run with '--no-parallel' argument, skip all "normal" tests in #6824
- Fix Tribler startup/shutdown and GUI tests stability in #6828
- Refactor add_fake_torrents_channels fixture in #6827