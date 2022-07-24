Versie 7.12.0 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Overview The main feature of this release is the auto-generation of torrent tags from torrent titles that work in the background.

Also, the release contains numerous bug fixes.

The Tribler codebase was significantly refactored to make further development faster. Features Tags auto-generation in #6718

Local search for tags in #6617

Remote search by tags in #6708

Add docker support in #6715, #6773 Bugfixes since the 7.11 release: Fix #6968 Tribler freezes and requires "Force shutdown" on exit in #6969

Libtorrent session state gets lost when upgrading to a new Tribler version, fixed in #6978

Fix Tribler crash when pressing Ctrl + O ( Cmd + O on OSX) to add a torrent from a file, fixed in #6980

+ ( + on OSX) to add a torrent from a file, fixed in #6980 Fixes #6929 in #6937: Can't open the torrent file from the browser by clicking on it

Fix #6961 Error when removing entries from the FeedbackDialog in #6962

Fix the Tribler crash after the closing of FeedbackDialog in #6960

Fix the upgrader logic if the tags db file was not created yet in #6956

If a user decides to send a Tribler crash report, Tribler confirms that the report has been sent, but actually, it does not send anything, fixed in #6974

Fix processing URL-escaped characters in #6738

Make sorting by name case insensitive in #6726

Remove allow_exit_node_checkbox in #6736

Customise categories for different pages in #6554

Add exist_ok=True to mkdir in #6560

Replace core_traceback by last_core_output in #6567

Fixes for Tribler logger in #6585

Fix api_key encoding/decoding in #6608, #6611, #6613, #6647

Fix key error on metainfo fetch in #6610

Fixes for GUI startup sequence in #6596

Fixes #6665 - Graph can now go higher than TB. New PB Definition added. in #6666

Feature/report endpoint errors in #6649

Set the correct range for Y-axis of the token balance graph in #6668

Update Russian translation in #6710

Fix missing XML declaration in #6703

Swapped 'cancel' and 'download' buttons in #6727

Decrease show threshold for tags in #6742

Fixes #6747: OSError "The filename, directory name, or volume label syntax is incorrect" in dragEnterEvent in #6748

Fixes #6745: Missed dependency: PopularityComponent requires TorrentCheckerComponent to be active in #6746

Fixes AttributeError on removing downloads in #6909

Handle race condition when deleting lock file in #6776

Fix Ubuntu 21.04+ startup issue in #6734

Fixes #6777: suppress PermissionError in on_save_resume_data_alert in #6779

Add null check to confirm_clicked_callback in #6798

Handle OSError in TriblerWindow.clicked_force_shutdown() in #6816

Handle ValueError "Data is not a bencoded string" in TorrentInfoEndpoint.get_torrent_info() in #6814

Wrap Download.on_metadata_received_alert() with @check_handle decorator in #6818

Fix a crash in the Events tab of the Debug pane in #6809

Escape non-ASCII symbols when writing the tag value to the log in #6812

Handle possible duplicates in random tags generated by tag_torrent in #6820

Add missed arguments to RunTriblerArgsParser in #6804

Replace get by select.limit in BandwidthDatabase.get_latest_transaction in #6821

by in BandwidthDatabase.get_latest_transaction in #6821 Add NPE check to handle_uri in #6829

Add is_dir() check to add_directory_dialog in #6835

check to in #6835 Add UnicodeEncodeError to the except block in #6836

to the except block in #6836 Fix download progress bar paint issue in #6910

Fix an error message that reports milliseconds as seconds in #6914

Handle non-utf8 Tribler Core output in Tribler GUI in #6917 Code improvements Use ipv8 as an external dependency in #6757

Add maybe_component in #6557

Refactor/remove obsolete upgrades in #6558

Run Upgrader in the GUI thread in #6559

Remove unused methods in #6605

Make notifier more generic in #6702

Move discovery_booster to ipv8 component in #6719

to ipv8 component in #6719 Move EVA protocol to ipv8 component in #6723

Add session context manager in #6724

Remove common package in #6755

Statically typed notifier in #6728

Enable origin tracking for coroutine objects in #6762

Refactoring the folders structure in #6803

Remove popularity community experiments in #6805

Rename QtSingleApplication.activation_window() to tribler_window in #6830

Remove pre-commit in #6837

Refactor rest utils in #6838

Fix build for release 7.12 in #6896

Update Debian build in #6901

Updated IPv8 pointer in #6669

Update issue templates in #6580

[Snyk] Security upgrade pillow from 8.4.0 to 9.0.0 in #6705

[Snyk] Security upgrade pillow from 9.0.0 to 9.0.1 in #6765 Documentation fixes Update development on Linux in #6536

Fixes #6624: specify the exact version of mistune library in doc/requirements.txt in #6625

library in doc/requirements.txt in #6625 Specify the exact version of MarkupSafe in doc requirements in #6781

Add Faker and sentry as common dependency in #6656

Added v7.11 download badge to README in #6768

Fix broken link in #6796

Add python 3.9 and python 3.9 badges in #6797 Test improvements Add a possibility to manually trigger GUI and Core exceptions in Tribler for debugging purposes in #6959

Make --core and --gui-test-mode separate flags with all combinations possible in #6602

Using SelectorEventLoop during tests in #6527

Apply MockIPv8 key injection in #6544

Added small delay after mouse click in GUI test in #6547

Make CoreExceptionHandler scope-dependent in #6543

Change mock type for encode_message in #6540

Use in-memory SQLite DB for Tags in GUI test mode in #6574

Fix and speedup test_drop_silent_peers in #6578

Simplify GUI-Core startup sequence in #6573

Improve tests for patch_import.py in #6588

Replace random char generation by fake words in #6592

Make sure generated tags have a valid length in #6615

Remove spam in pytest output in #6620

Fix gui tests stability in #6619

Fix for #6603 in #6629

Fixed channel subscribe GUI test in #6643

Remove SOCKS component from GUI test mode requirements in #6651

Fix #6653 Sentry test failures in #6694

Add faker and sentry_sdk as common modules to mock during doc build in #6675

Fix unstable test_channels_peers_mapping_drop_excess_peers in #6731

Fix run_bandwidth_crawler script in #6730

Fix tunnel experiments in #6732

Fix unstable tests in #6763

Add "no_parallel" pytest's mark in #6799

Add no_parallel to pytest.ini in #6800

For test run with '--no-parallel' argument, skip all "normal" tests in #6824

Fix Tribler startup/shutdown and GUI tests stability in #6828

Refactor add_fake_torrents_channels fixture in #6827