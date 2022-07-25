Versie 22.1.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen als opvolger van 22.0.5. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 22.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.1.3 SQL editor: Autocomplete of variables with prefix @ was fixed Problem with columns aliases in grouping panel was resolved SQL console text now can be saved as project script

Data editor: Collection string representation was improved Problem with data read performance was fixed

Data transfer: Target table properties (such as engine, charset, etc) were added in import wizard CSV import was fixed for files with invalid value quotation Import from string to geometry columns was fixed

Issue in full text search wizard (NullPointer) was resolved

General UI: tab quick search was improved (find by substring, fuzzy search)

Connections: multiple connection mode was disabled for non-relational databases

Azure SQL: driver version was upgraded, problem with auth token refresh was resolved

Clickhouse: Table engine and engine parameters (editable) were added to table properties View code editor was fixed

DB2: dependent views can be excluded from table DDL

Oracle: DDL tab was added tp scheduler jobs New table column properties was fixed

Issue with Debian installer was resolved (configuration files mark removed) Changes in DBeaver version 22.1.2 Data editor: Arrays and structure data types visualization was fixed and improved Console-like query results viewer was added Support of column aliases in aggregate panel was fixed Dictionary panel now supports pagination Pinned columns scrolling was fixed (thanks to @troizet) Binary/hex data viewer was fixed (crash on MacOS) Major memory leaks in string editor panel were eliminated

SQL editor: Parameters binding for DDL queries was fixed Query error highlighting was improved (+now it can be disabled) Query formatter was fixed (for identifiers starting from digit) Compact formatter was improved Issue with auto-completion of materialized view create/alter queries was fixed

Data transfer: Target file name generation for custom SQL queries was fixed Settings save/load was fixed for saved tasks

General improvements: Dummy error messages after saving preferences were eliminated UI was improved for non-applicable columns in metadata editor Issue with main window minimize was fixed on MacOS Many minor ui bugs were fixed

Clickhouse: issue with data editor was fixed

CocroachDB: sequences support was added

H2: schema sequences read was fixed

Hive: view source editor was fixed (issue with semicolon)

Kylin: dialect support was improved

MySQL, MariaDB: privilege editor UI was improved

Oracle: VARCHAR2 is now the default string data type

PostgreSQL: database refresh was fixed (issue with active schema mark)

Snowflake: issue with BEGIN TRANSACTION query execute was fixed

SQL Server: Table DDL: issue with duplicated index declaration was fixed Issue with GO delimiter evaluation was fixed (also for Sybase) Database name proposal was fixed Execution plan visualization was fixed

Changes in DBeaver version 22.1.1 Data viewer: Arrays and multi-row data types visualization was added (beta version) Excel like behavior for inline editor was added (shift row down, configurable) Bug in grouping panel was fixed (“duplicates only” option) Inconsistency of NULL value representation in calendar edit control was fixed Bug with inline editor activation with double-click was fixed (gtk) Bug with inline editor deactivation with single-click was fixed (macos)

Data transfer: Export with “selected columns only” was fixed (wrong column mapping) Target DDL generator now checks for existing non-table objects Export in SQL INSERT format now uses proper table name for complex custom tables Header configuration for CSV and TXT formats was added Problem with super-long CSV files import was fixed (row number visualization)

SQL editor: Generate DDL from resultset command was added Re-execute queries from execution log was supported Schema selector was fixed for databases which don’t support schema change (Sybase, SQL Server)

Tasks: Nested task folders support was added Folders rename support was added SQL script execute task was fixed (NullPointer error)

Connections: new connection name pattern now can be customized

SSH configuration page now has scrollbars on small monitors

Database full text search: page UI was improved, long lists paging was added

Metadata editor: columns auto-size command was added to the context menu

General UI: project configuration load visualization was added

Clickhouse: enum data types support was added

Derby: default driver version was set to 10.15 (to avoid Java version problems)

Netezza: Default catalog selection was fixed Old drivers support was added (thanks to @rosspb3)

PostgreSQL: Constraints information pre-read option was added Enum columns edit support was fixed Representation of arrays with NULL elements was fixed

SQLite: view text edit support was added

SQL Server: DDL for nchar and nvarchar columns was fixed (incorrect length) Columns with aliases now can be edited

Trino: multi-row insert support was added