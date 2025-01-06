Software-update: DBeaver 24.3.2

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 24.3.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3.2:
  • SQL Editor:
    • New autocompletion engine was enabled by default
    • New autocompletion was enhanced with support for USING, INSERT statements, nested queries, and fixes for multiple issues
    • You can now use the @ai command followed by a natural language phrase to instantly execute it as a query (requires AI extension)
    • Icons in SQL Editor toolbar were redesigned
  • Data Editor:
    • Dark theme support was improved, selection background was changed
    • Row hints were redesigned: key information is now displayed, the foreign key editor can be accessed via a right-click on the icon, icon rendering was improved
    • Context menu for Filters was simplified: all items are now on the same menu level
  • Data Transfer: Added an option to replace line break character when exporting to CSV
  • Connectivity:
    • Title for the Test Connection details was corrected
    • Fixed an issue with network profile saving
  • Miscellaneous:
    • Performance of theme switching was improved to enhance the user experience
    • Localization files were converted to UTF-8 to improve the localization process and enhance code readability
    • Numerous minor UI improvements related to editors and dialogs coloring and fonts
  • Databases:
    • MySQL/MariaDB: Removed redundant slashes in data export to SQL format
    • PostgreSQL: Both Asia/Calcutta and Asia/Kolkata time zones are now supported
    • Teradata driver was updated to version 20.00.00.38

DBeaver

Versienummer 24.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Open source/betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-01-2025 12:00
6 • submitter: danmark_ori

06-01-2025 • 12:00

6

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: DBeaver

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Reacties (6)

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WendelV 6 januari 2025 13:20
community versie is de beste gratis tool

zou niet voor Pro betalen, dan kies ik voor DataGrip
danmark_ori
@WendelV6 januari 2025 13:48
Want: (de reden voor jou) ?
WendelV @danmark_ori6 januari 2025 14:33
betere UI/UX vooral, rustigere interface en werkt sneller/intuïtief

daarnaast is de editor voor het schrijven van queries meer full featured, wat te verwachten is van een JetBrainz product

gebruik beide, DBeaver thuis en DataGrip op kantoor

voor meeste werk kan ik prima met DBeaver overweg
Solopher @WendelV6 januari 2025 18:54
Wat ik ontzettend mis in DataGrip zijn "admin" tools, zoals een session manager en het eventueel kunnen killen van een connectie/query.

In DBeaver kun je op de server Tools -> Session Manager, dan krijg je een eenvoudig overzicht en direct de mogelijkheid om iets te stoppen.
DeTeraarist 7 januari 2025 14:47
Hebben meer mensen problemen met die nieuwe autocomplete engine? Ik irriteer me er mateloos aan. Ik begin een nieuwe query en alles wat er fout kan gaan aan autocomplete gaat mis. Ik krijg tussen de juiste resultaten ook resultaten die niet eens '%lijken%' op wat er staat. Ik selecteer een autocomplete optie, maar hij complete niks, hij vult gewoon de hele tabel en column naam in en laat wat ik zelf heb ingevuld dan ook staan. En ik heb zelfs het gevoel dat hij soms iets heel anders invult dan waar ik op klik.

Ging in de settings kijken om de oude engine terug te krijgen, krijg ik een stack overflow error.
Ik geloof niet dat het heel goed gaat met deze update.

Ervaring opgelopen met de flatpak versie.
Xtinction @DeTeraarist8 januari 2025 11:11
Ja ik heb het ook, denk dat ik ga reverten naar de vorige. De suggesties zijn vaak fout, maar nog vaker herhaalt hij de table alias nog een keer zoals jij ook zegt. Nu moet ik bijna altijd zelf weer aanpassingen maken.

Via window/preferences kwam ik wel in de preferences om het aan te passen trouwens. Via File kreeg ik ook een stack overflow error.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xtinction op 8 januari 2025 11:44]


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