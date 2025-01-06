Versie 24.3.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3.2: SQL Editor: New autocompletion engine was enabled by default New autocompletion was enhanced with support for USING, INSERT statements, nested queries, and fixes for multiple issues You can now use the @ai command followed by a natural language phrase to instantly execute it as a query (requires AI extension) Icons in SQL Editor toolbar were redesigned

Data Editor: Dark theme support was improved, selection background was changed Row hints were redesigned: key information is now displayed, the foreign key editor can be accessed via a right-click on the icon, icon rendering was improved Context menu for Filters was simplified: all items are now on the same menu level

Data Transfer: Added an option to replace line break character when exporting to CSV

Connectivity: Title for the Test Connection details was corrected Fixed an issue with network profile saving

Miscellaneous: Performance of theme switching was improved to enhance the user experience Localization files were converted to UTF-8 to improve the localization process and enhance code readability Numerous minor UI improvements related to editors and dialogs coloring and fonts

Databases: MySQL/MariaDB: Removed redundant slashes in data export to SQL format PostgreSQL: Both Asia/Calcutta and Asia/Kolkata time zones are now supported Teradata driver was updated to version 20.00.00.38

