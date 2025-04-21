Software-update: DBeaver 25.0.3

DBeaver logo Versie 25.0.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 25.0.3:
  • Data Editor:
    • Added the ability to sort data by the primary key (Preferences
    • Editors
    • Data Editor
    • Default ordering)
    • Fixed data types coloring for foreign and primary keys
  • SQL Editor:
    • Fixed the single quotes handling
    • Fixed SELECT .. FOR UPDATE queries execution
  • AI assistant: Users on macOS now can send messages to AI assistant window with Enter and to AI Chat with Cmd + Enter (need AI extension installed)
  • Navigator: Ascending table sorting was fixed
  • Connectivity: Fixed an issue when credentials in the Test connection overwrite credentials of the previously created connection
  • Miscellaneous:
    • Migrated to Eclipse 2025-03
    • Updated Light theme
    • Windows appeared at app start were reordered to improve user experience
  • Databases:
    • Apache Cloudberry: Fixed fetching server version
    • Dameng: Added support for unique and check constraintsli>
    • Cassandra: Fixed the string filtering
    • Clickhouse: Fixed the connection to the new driver version 0.8.2
    • MariaDB: Fixed the ability to create backup. Now it is performed with the mariadb-dump
    • PostgreSQL:
      • Fixed changing auto-increment sequence parametersm)
      • Fixed updating arrays via Value panel
      • Fixed the ability to connect to the database when executing a query
      • Fixed typo in the description of “Replace legacy timezone” setting in the New PostgreSQL connection wizard

DBeaver

Versienummer 25.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-04-2025 19:25 3

21-04-2025 • 19:25

3

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

21-04 DBeaver 25.0.3 3
07-04 DBeaver 25.0.2 0
24-03 DBeaver 25.0.1 2
03-03 DBeaver 25.0.0 4
17-02 DBeaver 24.3.5 0
03-02 DBeaver 24.3.4 0
20-01 DBeaver 24.3.3 4
06-01 DBeaver 24.3.2 6
23-12 DBeaver 24.3.1 1
02-12 DBeaver 24.3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
kamerplant 21 april 2025 21:36
In de basis doet deze app hetzelfde als Sequel Ace. Dan is Sequel Ace zo bizar veel overzichtelijker, dat ik niet zo goed waarom deze app daar niet wat van jat 😆
Reageer
pauldaytona @kamerplant21 april 2025 22:18
Sequel Ace doet veel minder soorten databases. Als je niet meer doet dan MySql/Maria dan heb je gelijk
Reageer
jigalvh 21 april 2025 20:44
Niet een heel overzichtelijke client maar ik kwam hem toevallig tegen omdat ddev het ondersteunt: op de command line kun je dbeaver starten en dan zorgt ddev dat er direct een connectie wordt opgebouwd met de betrreffende database container.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq