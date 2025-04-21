Versie 25.0.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 25.0.3: Data Editor: Added the ability to sort data by the primary key (Preferences Editors Data Editor Default ordering) Fixed data types coloring for foreign and primary keys

SQL Editor: Fixed the single quotes handling Fixed SELECT .. FOR UPDATE queries execution

AI assistant: Users on macOS now can send messages to AI assistant window with Enter and to AI Chat with Cmd + Enter (need AI extension installed)

Navigator: Ascending table sorting was fixed

Connectivity: Fixed an issue when credentials in the Test connection overwrite credentials of the previously created connection

Miscellaneous: Migrated to Eclipse 2025-03 Updated Light theme Windows appeared at app start were reordered to improve user experience

Databases: Apache Cloudberry: Fixed fetching server version Dameng: Added support for unique and check constraintsli> Cassandra: Fixed the string filtering Clickhouse: Fixed the connection to the new driver version 0.8.2 MariaDB: Fixed the ability to create backup. Now it is performed with the mariadb-dump PostgreSQL: Fixed changing auto-increment sequence parametersm) Fixed updating arrays via Value panel Fixed the ability to connect to the database when executing a query Fixed typo in the description of “Replace legacy timezone” setting in the New PostgreSQL connection wizard

