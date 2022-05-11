Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.0.5.RT42

Asustor logoAsustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In versie 4.0.5.RT42 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor prestaties en beveiligingen aan. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

ADM 4.0.5.RT42

System Requirements:
AS10, 31, 32, 40, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70, Nimbustor, Drivestor, Drivestor Pro, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Pro

Changelog:
  • Netatalk updated to fix potential AFP vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-23121, CVE-2022-23122, CVE-2022-23123, CVE-2022-23124, CVE-2022-23125, CVE-2022-0194. (AS-2022-006)
  • Fix potential security issues.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 4.0.5.RRS1 - Changelog
  • Improved security with enabling the HTTP Content Security Policy header.
  • Added ransomware and malware removal mechanisms that recognize abnormal behavior.
  • The default minimum TLS protocol for HTTPS connections is now TLS 1.2 after initialization.
  • OpenSSL updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-0778. (AS-2022-004)
  • Fix potential security issues.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 4.0.4.RR23 - Changelog
  • New ADM default port disclaimer. ASUSTOR strongly recommends changing ADM's default port to lower the risk of unauthorized access.
ADM 4.0.4.RQO2 - Changelog
  • Fix security vulnerabilities.
ADM 4.0.3.RQ81 - Changelog
  • Samba patch applied to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2021-44142.
ADM 4.0.2.RPL2 - Changelog
  • UDP are supported in NFS service now.
  • When setting NFS privileges, the syntax for defining client IPs is now compatible with NFS v4.
  • Keyboard shortcuts can now be used to select all text in ADM’s input interface.
  • File access permissions for updated Let's encrypt certificates are now fixed.
  • ADM File Explorer will hide access rights settings when using an external hard drive or MyArchive that uses a file system without support for file access rights.
  • The used capacity of the exFAT device is now displayed correctly in External Devices.
  • Web Center bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 4.0.1.ROG1 - Changelog
  • A new Log page has been added to the Web Center for the recording of logs.
  • NFS v3 now fully supported. Devices or software using NFS v3 can connect to NAS normally.
  • All dependent apps can now be properly disabled in App Central.
  • The minimum TLS protocol for Reverse Proxy HTTPS connections is now in sync with ADM settings.
  • The hard drive status LED of AS31/32 series can now be turned off normally.
  • ASUS USB-N10 Nano B1 and ASUS USB-N13 C1 Wi-Fi dongle are now supported on ADM 4.0. (System requirements: AS31, 32, 40, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70, Nimbustor, Drivestor, Drivestor Pro, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Pro)
  • App Central bug fixes.
  • Web Center bug fixes.
  • Share Link browsing page bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Versienummer 4.0.5.RT42
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

