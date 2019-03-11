Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 2.1.5 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De lijsten met veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Version 2.1.5



Enterprise edition changes Added support for standard HTTP proxy environment variables in HTTP and S3 storage. #34535 SQL language changes It is now possible to force a reverse scan of a specific index using table@{FORCE_INDEX=index,DESC}. #34121

The value of information_schema.columns.character_maximum_column is set to NULL for all integer types, for compatibility with PostgreSQL. #34201 Command-line changes Fixed a bug in cockroach node status that prevented it from displaying down nodes in the cluster in some circumstances. #34503 Bug fixes Lookup joins now properly preserve their input order even if more than one row of the input corresponds to the same row of the lookup table. #33730

Fixed a goroutine leak that would occur while a cluster was unavailable (or a subset of nodes partitioned away from the cluster) and would cause a resource spike to resolve. #34144

Fixed panics or incorrect results in some cases when grouping on constant columns (either with GROUP BY or DISTINCT ON). #34168

The values reported in information_schema.columns for integer columns created prior to CockroachDB v2.1 as BIT are now fixed and consistent with other integer types. #34201

Fixed a bug that would delay Raft log truncations. #34284

Prevented down-replicating widely replicated ranges when nodes in the cluster are temporarily down. #34199

CockroachDB now enables re-starting a node at an address previously allocated for another node. #34198

CHANGEFEEDs now can be started on tables that have been backfilled by schema changes. #34362

Fixed a back up in flow creation observed by "no inbound stream connection" caused by not releasing a lock before attempting a possibly blocking operation. #34364

Fixed a panic when updating a job that doesn't exist. #34672

Fixed a bug in RESTORE that prevented restoring some BACKUPs containing previously dropped or truncated interleaved tables. #34719

The value of the attnum column in pg_catalog.pg_attribute now remains stable across column drops. #34734

Prevented a problem that would cause the Raft log to grow very large, which in turn could prevent replication changes. #34774

Prevented down nodes from obstructing Raft log truncation on ranges they are a member of. This problem could cause replication to fail due to an overly large Raft log. #34774

Fixed a bug that would incorrectly cause JSON field access equality comparisons to be true when they should be false. #32214

Performance improvements Index joins, lookup joins, foreign key checks, cascade scans, zig zag joins, and UPSERTs no longer needlessly scan over child interleaved tables when searching for keys. #33652 Doc updates Updated the SQL Performance Best Practices with caveats around interleaving tables. #4273 Added a note that when a table that was previously split is truncated, the table must be pre-split again. #4274 Added guidance on removing UNIQUE constraints. #4276 Added a warning about cross-store rebalancing not working as expected in 3-node clusters with multiple stores per node. #4320

Doc updates