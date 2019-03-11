Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 19.1.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 19.1.3 released



Hi all,



This is a smaller stable update consisting of LDAPS authentication server improvements, Unbound host overrides alias support, OpenSSL 1.0.2r security update and the recent PAM rework for better privilege separation.



We are currently focusing on IPsec VTI, third-party service PAM integration and investigating kernel boot crashes. In the latter case we are aware of the update issues some people are having and recommend running 18.7 until this is taken care of. Above all, please be patient. New images and seamless upgrade paths will be provided as soon as the problems have been pinned down.



Here are the full patch notes: system: improve LDAPS mode and related authentication cleanups

system: move enable checkbox to the top in remote logging settings

system: allow reset of tunables to to factory defaults

system: new tunables factory default to prevent ICMP redirects being sent (net.inet.icmp.drop_redirect=1)

firewall: allow explicitly setting source hash key in outbound NAT (Fredrik Ronnvall)

interfaces: probe media before applying new settings

interfaces: correctly compare MAC addresses

dhcp: added TFTP bootfile-name (contributed by Bjorn Kalkbrenner)

firmware: move duty to return the correct set name / ID to opnsense-version

firmware: finally revoke 18.7 fingerprint

intrusion detection: minor template cleanups using helpers.empty()

ipsec: peer identifier can now fall back to remote-gateway in manual SPD entries

ipsec: allow easier override of colours in widget (contributed by Fabian Franz)

monit: add validation for test type (contributed by Frank Brendel)

openvpn: add auth-nocache option in exporter

openvpn: validate certificate type for servers

unbound: add host overrides alias support

web proxy: add auth to parent proxy (contributed by Michael Muenz)

backend: add helpers.empty() in configd

mvc: simplify save / close / cancel button labels

mvc: add sorting for field list types

rc: move all template generation to early stage

ui: improve escaping of displayed data in static pages

ui: escape button values in static pages

ui: avoid short PHP tags

plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.3

plugins: os-frr brings in missing area range code

plugins: os-postfix log file ACL and wrapper mode typo fix (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-theme-cicada IPsec widget colour fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-theme-tukan IPsec widget colour fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-vnstat /var MFS fix

plugins: os-zabbix4-proxy 1.0 (contributed by Michael Muenz)

ports: openssl 1.0.2r

ports: pam_opnsense 19.1.3 uses setuid for privilege separation

ports: phalcon 3.4.3 Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team