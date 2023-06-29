Software-update: pgAdmin 4 7.4

PostgreSQL logo (79 pix)Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.4 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Features:
  • Added support to drop databases using the 'WITH (FORCE)' option.
  • Add '[ NULLS [ NOT ] DISTINCT ]' option while creating an Index.
  • Added 'OR REPLACE' clause while creating a trigger.
  • Added security_invoker option while creating a view.
Bugs/Housekeeping:
  • Fix an issue where the object explorer tree crashes occasionally.
  • Ensure that query tool shortcuts are working properly.
  • Add Password exec command and Expiration time to server export JSON and also allow them to import.
  • When opening pgAdmin the layout should be auto-reset if it is corrupted. Reset layout menu should work if the layout is corrupted while using pgAdmin.
  • Fixed an issue where queries with temporary tables in the same transaction are not working.
  • Fix raise notice from func/proc or code blocks are no longer displayed live.
  • Fix an issue where PSQL is not working if the database name has quotes or double quotes.
  • Fix an encoding error when connecting through Pgbouncer.
  • Fix an issue where explain plan details are showing HTML escaped characters.
  • Fixed an issue where preview images for themes were not loading.
Versienummer 7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website pgAdmin
Download https://www.pgadmin.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

