Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.4 van pgAdmin 4 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Features:
Bugs/Housekeeping:
- Added support to drop databases using the 'WITH (FORCE)' option.
- Add '[ NULLS [ NOT ] DISTINCT ]' option while creating an Index.
- Added 'OR REPLACE' clause while creating a trigger.
- Added security_invoker option while creating a view.
- Fix an issue where the object explorer tree crashes occasionally.
- Ensure that query tool shortcuts are working properly.
- Add Password exec command and Expiration time to server export JSON and also allow them to import.
- When opening pgAdmin the layout should be auto-reset if it is corrupted. Reset layout menu should work if the layout is corrupted while using pgAdmin.
- Fixed an issue where queries with temporary tables in the same transaction are not working.
- Fix raise notice from func/proc or code blocks are no longer displayed live.
- Fix an issue where PSQL is not working if the database name has quotes or double quotes.
- Fix an encoding error when connecting through Pgbouncer.
- Fix an issue where explain plan details are showing HTML escaped characters.
- Fixed an issue where preview images for themes were not loading.