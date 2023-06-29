Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Broadcom heeft versie 3.3 RU11 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
Whats new in Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU11
- Added Option-82 support in DHCP Offer. The DHCP Relay Agent InformationOption is now supported.
- Improved MTFTP performance in PXE boot. MTFTP performance has been improved, and as result, the speed it takes a PXE boot has been improved. MTFTP performance may be configured by changing the Packet Size in the PXE Configuration. By default, the Packet Size is 16kb, but can be set to a value as high as 64k). Further, booting to a Linux PE using PXE on UEFI computers may be also improved by implementing the additional configuration steps described in 265654.
- Support UEFI Secure Boot mode on Linux computers. Linux computers with enabled UEFI Secure Boot can be booted to PXE after additional configuration steps described in the following KB Article: 265654.
- Expanded list of supported operating systems and platforms. The following operating systems and platforms are now supported:
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise versions 21H1, 21H2, 22H2, and LTSC 2021
- Windows 11 IoT Enterprise Versions 22H1 and 22H2.
- Microsoft SQL 2022
- Deprecated operating systems and platforms. The following operating systems and platforms are no longer supported as of this release:
- Windows Server 2008 (x64), including R2 and SP2
- Microsoft SQL 2008 R2 and SP3 Enterprise Edition