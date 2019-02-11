Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen van, en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Symantec heeft versie 3.3 RU1 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in this release
In Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU1, the following new features are introduced:
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU1
- OS and platform support
- Support for Windows 2016 core as managed client with limitations.
- Mac OS 10.14 (Mojave) as a client
- Microsoft SQL Server 2012 SP4
- Windows 10 1809 (Redstone 5)
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019
- Windows Server 2019 as a client
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 as a client with limitations.
- Windows 10 Build 1809 ADK
- GhostCast Server improvements
- To improve the ease of use of GhostCast Server in distributing an image, following enhancements are added in this release:
- GhostCast Server General settings. These are global settings and are applied to all the Distribute Image jobs unless specified in the job.
- Option in Distribute Disk Image task to specify the GhostCast settings.
- GhostCast Server Settings tab in the Schedule job.
- Added Create Image job wizard in Ghost Solution Suite Web Console
- A permission error is displayed when you use the Active Directory security option with Windows user and the Log in as user are not on the same domain.
- Even if you do not select the Timeout after ___ seconds and proceed option of Initial Deployment, the job times out after 255 seconds.
- The Ghost Console is unresponsive when the client ID exceeds 6,000,000.
- General Exception is logged in the deployment logs when you deploy a disk image.
- The Simple Search feature in Ghost Solution Suite console does not work if you try to filter based on IP address.
- Ghost Solution Suite removes the SZE-related command line switches when you save the job.
- Ghost image files are corrupted when you try to preserve a spanned image.
- The Copy File task reports as successful even when all the files in the directory are not copied.
- Data is not loaded in Ghost Solution Suite Web Console when you use NT authentication to access the database.
- Ghost Solution Suite Web console does not load information when SQL off-box setup is used with the default NT authentication.
- The Remote Agent Installer fails when you try to import a list of computers.
- When a job which includes boot to PXE task is run, the IPXE defaults to next boot device instead of using the PXE package that is set as the default settings in the PXE manager.
- If you resize the Console, all the expanded branches under Computers and Jobs are closed.