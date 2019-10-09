Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU3

Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Symantec heeft eerder versie 3.3 RU3 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

What's new in this release
  • Installer improvements - From this release onwards, the Ghost Solution Suite installer has been improved to include the following options:
    • Upgrade of Web Console as well as iPXE components for GSS and PXE servers.
    • Installation of Web Console component using Simple Install and Custom Install.
    Note: As a result of improved installer, you can now install Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU3 as a fresh installation even if you have not installed Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 previously.
  • OS and platform support - From this release onwards, following operating systems and platforms are supported:
    • Windows (10 Redstone 6) Build 1903
    • WinPE 10 1903 (Redstone 6)
    For the latest information on the supported OS, refer to the following article: HOWTO111528
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU3
  • Ghost executable fails when enumerating volumes and displays the following error: Internal error 36000
  • Unable to Open an Image Using the Ghost Explorer Tool
  • Driver manager fails to import all files needed to successfully install Intel video drivers.
  • Uninstall option for automation folder isn't working for customer.
  • Ghost cannot run Image verification/check on dynamic disks.
  • When you try to launch the Ghost Solution Suite Web Console 3.3, following error is displayed: HTTP Error 500.19
  • For Ghost Solution Suite 3.3, following variables for WinPE are not populated when you boot any client computer into WinPE:
    %ALTIRIS_PXE_IP%
    %ALTIRIS_PXE_SERVER%
  • After you upgrade Ghost solution Suite, the eXpress share and NTFS permissions are restored to default settings.
Versienummer 3.3 RU3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Symantec
Download http://fileconnect.symantec.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 09-10-2019 08:274

09-10-2019 • 08:27

4 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Symantec

Update-historie

Lees meer

Ghost Solution Suite

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer Symantec

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1powerboat
9 oktober 2019 09:05
Clonezille, FOG etc .... zijn mooie open soure alternatieve die hetzelfde of zelfs beter doen :p
Reageer
+1Tyrian
9 oktober 2019 16:35
Ik ben jaren geleden overgestapt van Norton Ghost naar Acronis TrueImage omdat Ghost niet in staat was om een met TrueCrypt versleutelde partitie correct terug te zetten.
Reageer
+1-DEVON-
9 oktober 2019 17:29
Ik ben op het werk voor de disk to image ook al overgestapt op Clonezilla. Al is dat wel een echt techneutenpakket, de usagebility kan wel beter, maar het doet wat het moet doen. Stabiel, snel en kan overweg met Windows 10 partities.
Reageer
0Magure
9 oktober 2019 20:18
Iemand de gouden tip welk programma je makkelijk een image kan maken van een Apple, als je bijvoorbeeld in een MacBook een SSD wilt bouwen. Heb verschillende clone programma’s geprobeerd maar geen een werkt echt goed. Natuurlijk kan je wel een clean install doen en dan een timemachine backup terug zetten. Maar het moet ook makkelijker kunnen...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True