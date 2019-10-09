Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Symantec heeft eerder versie 3.3 RU3 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in this release
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU3
- Installer improvements - From this release onwards, the Ghost Solution Suite installer has been improved to include the following options:
Note: As a result of improved installer, you can now install Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU3 as a fresh installation even if you have not installed Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 previously.
- Upgrade of Web Console as well as iPXE components for GSS and PXE servers.
- Installation of Web Console component using Simple Install and Custom Install.
- OS and platform support - From this release onwards, following operating systems and platforms are supported:
For the latest information on the supported OS, refer to the following article: HOWTO111528
- Windows (10 Redstone 6) Build 1903
- WinPE 10 1903 (Redstone 6)
- Ghost executable fails when enumerating volumes and displays the following error: Internal error 36000
- Unable to Open an Image Using the Ghost Explorer Tool
- Driver manager fails to import all files needed to successfully install Intel video drivers.
- Uninstall option for automation folder isn't working for customer.
- Ghost cannot run Image verification/check on dynamic disks.
- When you try to launch the Ghost Solution Suite Web Console 3.3, following error is displayed: HTTP Error 500.19
- For Ghost Solution Suite 3.3, following variables for WinPE are not populated when you boot any client computer into WinPE:
%ALTIRIS_PXE_IP%
%ALTIRIS_PXE_SERVER%
- After you upgrade Ghost solution Suite, the eXpress share and NTFS permissions are restored to default settings.