Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Symantec heeft eerder versie 3.3 RU2 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in this release
In Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU2, the following new features are introduced:
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU2
- OS and platform support
- Windows 10 Education edition is supported as a client.
- Add New Computer option is added in the Ghost Solution Suite Web Console. For more information, refer to the following topic.
- You cannot PXE Boot a VMware client using the Ghost Solution Suite.
- Prepare PXE packages to support iPXE option is available even when iPXE is not installed.
- The Ghost Solution Suite Remote Agent Installer stops working if the password is more than 20 characters long.
- Client computers boot with a PXE configuration even when the default is set as iPXE configuration.
- The Remote Agent Installer stops working when you select the Add/Export option.
- Unable to PXE Boot a VMware client computer with Ghost Solution Suite.
- The Ghost Solution Suite console does not display correct Operating System for a few Windows Embedded versions.
- If you right-click and select Install Automation Folder, the automation folder is not installed on the client computer.
- In Ghost Solution Suite Web Console, you can view all the computers and jobs even if you do not have sufficient rights.
- Deploy Anywhere displays an error when you deploy a Windows 32-bit image using a 32-bit WinPE.
- When you open the Ghost Solution Suite Web Console, the following error is displayed: HTTP Error 500.19
- GSSServeriPXEAddon.msi installer fails to install.
- When you PXE Boot a UEFI client computer with multiple NICs following error is displayed: pxe-e16 no offer received
- After you install or repair Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU1 installer, old version of Ghost Solution Suite is displayed in the console.