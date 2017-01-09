Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen van, en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux, Mac en Windows besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting meerdere clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geinstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden, en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Symantec heeft in december GSS 3.1 MP5 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in this release
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.1 MP5
- From this release onwards, following OS support is added:
- Windows Server 2016
- macOS 10.12 (Sierra)
- Changes in Boot Disk Creator for Linux Configuration - For Linux configuration, the right-click options Create Partition Installer and Create Partition UnInstaller are now disabled in Boot Disk Creator.
- Capture Personality task for a Windows 7 computer with office settings fails with the following error: Undefined exit code -1072365552
- Distribute Image task with conditions fails to run as incorrect unattended.xml is chosen. TECH236330
- The Create Image task for Windows 10 Sysprep image fails to save if the User credentials exceed 20 characters. TECH235237
- Ghost Solution Suite task such as Install Automation Folder fails as the client computer hard drive details are not displayed on the console. TECH234865
- For a Linux configuration, the right-click options Create Partition Installer and the Create Partition UnInstaller are now disabled from the Boot Disk Creator. TECH234579
- Computer fails to boot in EFI mode from a WinPE ISO image that is created using the BootWiz.exe
- Sometimes, the Advanced > Install Automation Folder option available when you right-click a client computer fails to install an automation folder and no message is displayed. TECH235790
- DeployAnywhere fails to deploy the tagged driver for a device if multiple matching drivers are found.
- After you install Ghost Standard Tools, the Internet option is visible in the Boot Disk Creator.
- Failed to install the GSS 3.1 MP4 by double clicking on the Symantec_Ghost_Solution_Suite_3.1_MP4. Following error is displayed: Error Opening Installation log file. Verify that the specified log file location exists and is writable.