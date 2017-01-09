Door Japke Rosink, maandag 9 januari 2017 13:56, 0 reacties • Feedback

Symantec heeft in het verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden, namelijk GuardianEdge en PGP. De software van deze twee acquisities werden lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen door Symantec uitgebracht, de GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd naar Endpoint Encryption, en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd naar Encryption Desktop samen met Encryption Management Server. Voor een buitenstaander is het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptie producten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daar is met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014 grotendeels een einde aangekomen. Aangezien er geen makkelijke weg beschikbaar is om te upgraden van SED en SEMS naar SEE worden er nog maintenance packs uitgebracht voor de oude PGP-lijn. De ontwikkelaars hebben Symantec Encryption Management Server 3.4.1 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende veranderingen: