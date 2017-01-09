Symantec heeft in het verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden, namelijk GuardianEdge en PGP. De software van deze twee acquisities werden lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen door Symantec uitgebracht, de GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd naar Endpoint Encryption, en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd naar Encryption Desktop samen met Encryption Management Server. Voor een buitenstaander is het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptie producten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daar is met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014 grotendeels een einde aangekomen. Aangezien er geen makkelijke weg beschikbaar is om te upgraden van SED en SEMS naar SEE worden er nog maintenance packs uitgebracht voor de oude PGP-lijn. De ontwikkelaars hebben Symantec Encryption Desktop 10.4.1 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in Symantec Encryption Desktop 10.4.1 for Windows
Resolved issues
- Compatibility added for Windows 10 Anniversary Update - This release supports the in-place upgrade toWindows 10 Anniversary Update, without your having to decrypt and re-encrypt the disk. See article HOWTO125015.
- Compatibility added for Web Email Protection - Web Email Protection now runs on the Google Chrome web browser.
- Compatibility added for Citrix XenApp 7.9 with Symantec Encryption Desktop - This release adds supports for the Symantec Encryption Desktop feature in the Citirix XenApp 7.9 environment. For more information, see article INFO4047.
What's new in Symantec Encryption Desktop 10.4.1 for Mac OS X
- Symantec Encryption Desktop can no longer be downgraded without first uninstalling the currently installed version. [3956590]
- After upgrading Symantec Encryption Management Server to version 3.4.1, Symantec Encryption Desktop clients no longer fail to synchronize with the server if the user name of the currently active account includes characters with accent marks. [3994451]
- The installation of Symantec Drive Encryption on systems running Windows 10 no longer produces multiple blue screen errors. [4015109]
- Microsoft Windows systems with the 'fast startup' option enabled now no longer loads the incorrect Windows user profile when you disable Single Sign On using the Symantec Encryption Desktop registry settings. [3955953]
- Microsoft Windows no longer fails to load after pre-boot authentication on the following systems that use NVMe drives: [3973034, 3986046, 3976777, 3975779, 4003007, 4003009, 4003014, 3994855]
- HP ZBook 15 G3
- Dell Precision 5510
- Dell Precision 7710
- Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 4th Gen
- Dell Latitude 7275
- Now there is no data corruption towards the end of a .txt file that is copied from a local folder to a Server Message Block (SMB) folder, which is encrypted using Symantec File Share Encryption. [3890152]
- Users can now click Folder Status and see the status of current File Share folders successfully. Also, Symantec Encryption Desktop does not crash when users click Folder Status. [3998032]
- Expanded client management to native OS encryption Adds management of FileVault 2, the native encryption solution from Apple. Management of FileVault 2 includes the client and server components. The client is installed on a managed Mac OS X system (running on Mac OS X 10.11 or later) and the server is the Symantec Encryption Management Server. Key recovery and reporting are supported. Specifics of this feature include:
- Enabling FileVault 2 to start encryption on your Macintosh computer.
- The generation of a Personal Recovery Key (PRK) during user enrollment that is transmitted to the server. The PRK allows the help desk to work with you to recover your locked system, if you have forgotten your password.
- Migrating your Mac system to be managed by the Symantec Encryption Management Server, if your system already has FileVault enabled. This provides you with system recovery.
- Compatibility added for Mac OS X 10.11 and Mac OS X 10.12 for Symantec Encryption Desktop for FileVault users - For Symantec Encryption Desktop for FileVault users, Symantec Encryption Desktop is now compatible with Mac OS X 10.11.6, Mac OS X 10.12, and Mac OS X 10.12.1.