Symantec heeft in het verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden, namelijk GuardianEdge en PGP. De software van deze twee acquisities werd lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen door Symantec uitgebracht, de GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd naar Endpoint Encryption, en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd naar Encryption Desktop samen met Encryption Management Server. Voor een buitenstaander is het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptieproducten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daar is met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014 grotendeels een einde aan gekomen. Aangezien er geen makkelijke weg beschikbaar is om te upgraden van SED en SEMS naar SEE worden er nog maintenance packs uitgebracht voor de oude PGP-lijn. De ontwikkelaars hebben Symantec Encryption Desktop 10.4.2 MP2 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende veranderingen:

Resolved issues - Windows Symantec Drive Encryption Now when uninstalling Symantec Encryption Desktop, a confirmation window that prompts users to remove keys from the PGP Global Directory is not displayed.[4171961]

Symantec Encryption Desktop Windows 10 loads successfully after preboot authentication on the Dell Latitude (5480,5490) and Dell Precision (7720,7730) systems in the following setup: The Dell systems are connected to Dell Dock WD15 using USB Type-C. A non-US English external keyboard is connected to Dell Dock WD15.[4217501]

PGP Messaging Clear-signed email messages with white spaces in the content that are sent using Symantec Encryption Desktop 10.4.2 MP1 or earlier gets decrypted properly. Signature verification no longer fails with a bad signature.[4191871] On Windows systems with Secure boot enabled, users are now prevented from sending unencrypted email messages when PGP Services are not running. To send email messages securely with encryption, ensure that PGP Services are running before you send an email message. To start PGP Services, open Symantec Encryption Desktop and click Yes.[4201984]

What's new in this release - macOS Compatibility added for macOS 10.14 (Mojave) for Symantec Encryption Desktop for FileVault users:

This release supports the installation of Symantec Encryption Desktop 10.4.2 MP2 for macOS that includes all the components, on systems running macOS 10.14 (Mojave). Symantec Encryption Desktop for FileVault is supported for data recovery management for macOS 10.14 computers that are encrypted with FileVault. What's new in this release - Linux Added support for Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS

This release supports the installation of Symantec Drive Encryption for Linux on systems running Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS (32-bit and 64-bit versions).