Software-update: FreeFileSync 10.9

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 10.9 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync 10.9
  • Added FTP, SFTP, Google Drive support for Linux
  • FreeFileSync Donation Edition available for Linux
  • Compress file stream during Google Drive upload
  • Navigate beyond access-denied parents in SFTP folder picker
  • Fixed unexpected stream size error during FTP upload
  • Support native recursive deletion for Google Drive
  • Support native recursive deletion for MTP
  • Deterministically save Google Drive state during exit
  • Work around missing TMPDIR variable (Linux)
  • Support SFTP servers returning large package sizes during folder reading
  • Start with home path when using SFTP folder picker
  • Aggregate device authentication prompts during comparison
  • Clean up temp file after unexpected stream size error
  • Work around FTP servers not supporting HELP command
  • Support parsing path by volume name when volume is missing
  • Parse and streamline Google Drive error messages
  • Load next item after deleting from config history
  • Avoid redundant Google Drive syncs after file/folder creation
  • Avoid duplicate MTP item creation by multiple threads
Changes in FreeFileSync 10.8
  • Support synchronization with Google Drive
  • Don't reset sync directions when changing versioning or deletion handling
  • Save last sync time before shutting down system
  • Support MTP devices that accept modTime only during file creation
  • Avoid dependency on file id to detect duplicate folders (buggy network drivers)
  • Check if path exists before creating duplicate MTP folder
  • Check for empty MTP item name during folder traversal
  • Check if multiple MTP items are referenced by the same path
  • Fixed sync config GUI distortion when toggling auto retry (Linux, macOS)
  • Fixed FreeFileSync sort order in Windows Uninstall Programs
  • Fixed log override path being squashed on high DPI
  • Fixed volume serial not considered when file id is missing
Changes in FreeFileSync 10.7
  • Correctly resolve ambiguous paths in (S)FTP folder picker
  • Fixed path alias check to not rely on volume serial number
  • Check already existing move target by ID instead of path (Linux, macOS)
  • Use native image conversion routines in installer
  • Added base folder info for unresolved conflicts message
  • Avoid silent failure when setting epoch modTime (Windows)
  • Fixed RealTimeSync failing to start FreeFileSync batch (macOS)
  • Support command arguments and exit code with launcher (macOS)
  • Consider UTF encoding when trimming long temp name during file copy
  • Exclude failed item paths containing backslash in names (Linux)
  • Fixed RealTimeSync GUI distortion after drag & drop (Linux)
  • Fixed parsing locale with unexpected format (Linux)

Versienummer 10.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 15,60MB
Licentietype GPL
0Orion64
10 februari 2019 16:00
Ah, deze kende ik nog niet. Precies wat ik nu net nodig had. Bedankt programmeur en bedankt tweakers.

Downloaded!
