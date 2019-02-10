Versie 10.9 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync 10.9 Added FTP, SFTP, Google Drive support for Linux

FreeFileSync Donation Edition available for Linux

Compress file stream during Google Drive upload

Navigate beyond access-denied parents in SFTP folder picker

Fixed unexpected stream size error during FTP upload

Support native recursive deletion for Google Drive

Support native recursive deletion for MTP

Deterministically save Google Drive state during exit

Work around missing TMPDIR variable (Linux)

Support SFTP servers returning large package sizes during folder reading

Start with home path when using SFTP folder picker

Aggregate device authentication prompts during comparison

Clean up temp file after unexpected stream size error

Work around FTP servers not supporting HELP command

Support parsing path by volume name when volume is missing

Parse and streamline Google Drive error messages

Load next item after deleting from config history

Avoid redundant Google Drive syncs after file/folder creation

Avoid duplicate MTP item creation by multiple threads Changes in FreeFileSync 10.8 Support synchronization with Google Drive

Don't reset sync directions when changing versioning or deletion handling

Save last sync time before shutting down system

Support MTP devices that accept modTime only during file creation

Avoid dependency on file id to detect duplicate folders (buggy network drivers)

Check if path exists before creating duplicate MTP folder

Check for empty MTP item name during folder traversal

Check if multiple MTP items are referenced by the same path

Fixed sync config GUI distortion when toggling auto retry (Linux, macOS)

Fixed FreeFileSync sort order in Windows Uninstall Programs

Fixed log override path being squashed on high DPI

Fixed volume serial not considered when file id is missing Changes in FreeFileSync 10.7 Correctly resolve ambiguous paths in (S)FTP folder picker

Fixed path alias check to not rely on volume serial number

Check already existing move target by ID instead of path (Linux, macOS)

Use native image conversion routines in installer

Added base folder info for unresolved conflicts message

Avoid silent failure when setting epoch modTime (Windows)

Fixed RealTimeSync failing to start FreeFileSync batch (macOS)

Support command arguments and exit code with launcher (macOS)

Consider UTF encoding when trimming long temp name during file copy

Exclude failed item paths containing backslash in names (Linux)

Fixed RealTimeSync GUI distortion after drag & drop (Linux)

Fixed parsing locale with unexpected format (Linux)