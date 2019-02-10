Versie 6.7.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Updated to Pea 0.65

Updated to 7z 18.06 Code Updated to Wolfgang Ehrhardt math libray util_2018-11-27 File Manager Various fixes and improvements can now convert images to Windows icon .ico format fixed bug in redundant directory removal in "Extract to new folder" fixed bug preventing opening some archives created on Unix systems fixed bug showing incorrect file count for displayed archive content in some cases

Extraction and archiving Multiple archiving and extraction tasks are now performed in a signle instance of the graphic launcher, which is easier to hide / move / resize on screen upper progress bar shows progress of the current task, progress bar on the bottom of the form shows overall progress (if multiple tasks are launched) Previewing files in archive can now be disallowed - avoids leftover data even in cases of system crash or if the application is forcedly arrested - setting Working path to new option "None (no preview)"

Command line switch -ext2full remapped to -ext2main, in order to avoid duplication of analogous functions now main program's extraction form is the standard UI for full featured extraction Windows & Linux installers Reduced package size transforming PeaLauncher from standalone executable to form of PeaZip application

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons