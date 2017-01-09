Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft zowel een nieuwe stable-versie als een nieuwe development-versie uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. Het versienummer is beland bij 8.5.8 voor de ontwikkel-tak en 8.4.10 voor de stable-branch. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
HTCondor 8.5.8 released!
The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 8.5.8. This development series release contains new features that are under development. This release contains all of the bug fixes from the 8.4.10 stable release.
Enhancements in the release include:
Further details can be found in the Development Version History and the Stable Version History. HTCondor 8.5.8 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.
- The starter puts all jobs in a cgroup by default
- Added condor_submit commands that support job retries
- condor_qedit defaults to the current user's jobs
- Ability to add SCRIPTS, VARS, etc. to all nodes in a DAG using one command
- Able to conditionally add Docker volumes for certain jobs
- Initial support for Singularity containers
- A 64-bit Windows release
HTCondor 8.4.10 released!
The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 8.4.10. A stable series release contains significant bug fixes.
Highlights of this release are:
Further details can be found in the Version History. HTCondor 8.4.10 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.
- Updated SELinux profile for Enterprise Linux
- Fixed a performance problem in the schedd when RequestCpus was an expression
- Preserve permissions when transferring sub-directories of the job's sandbox
- Fixed HOLD_IF_CPUS_EXCEEDED and LIMIT_JOB_RUNTIMES metaknobs
- Fixed a bug in handling REMOVE_SIGNIFICANT_ATTRIBUTES