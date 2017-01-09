Door Japke Rosink, maandag 9 januari 2017 12:34, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: HTCondor

Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft zowel een nieuwe stable-versie als een nieuwe development-versie uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. Het versienummer is beland bij 8.5.8 voor de ontwikkel-tak en 8.4.10 voor de stable-branch. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit: