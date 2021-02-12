Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Broadcom heeft versie 3.3 RU6 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU6
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU6
- Expanded list of supported operating systems and platforms. The following operating systems and platforms are now supported: Ubuntu/Debian now supports ADLagent. Installing Ghost Solution Suite Agent on Linux
- A new LinuxPE file is delivered (.frm2). The new LinuxPE (.frm2) file has a number of new features, such as GPT support and 64bit support. Note that GSS 3.3 RU6 does not support the old LinuxPE (.frm) files. After upgrading to GSS 3.3 RU6, you must take the following steps:
- Manually import the new LinuxPE (.frm2) file in Boot Disk Creator > Tools > Install Pre-Boot Operating System.
- Regenerate ISO and PXE Boot images to update them with the latest LinuxPE (.frm2) file.
- Improved performance of GSS Imaging Engine. Performance of Ghost image creation and Ghost image deployment has been improved.
- Conversion of MBR images to GPT on LinuxPE. Conversion of MBR images to GPT is now supported on LinuxPE. Conversion is triggered automatically if the destination disk is greater than 2 TB. You can use -FGPT switch during MBR image deployment to force the conversion.
- Restoring a partition from UEFI image fails with error 0x00000005.
- "Unable to connect to Ghost Solution Suite DB management service." error during the system startup.
- chkimg fails for Linux images that contain hardlink to softlink in EXT partition.
- Ghost creates a 26 GB image of a 2 GB XFS partition.
- Ghost Explorer stops responding if you try to add or delete a file in an opened image.
- Image deployment fails with error "No free space big enough to create volume" if the source system has extended partition and logical volumes that are not aligned to CHS (Cylinder Header Sector).