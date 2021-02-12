Software-update: Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU6

Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Broadcom heeft versie 3.3 RU6 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

What's new in Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU6
  • Expanded list of supported operating systems and platforms. The following operating systems and platforms are now supported: Ubuntu/Debian now supports ADLagent. Installing Ghost Solution Suite Agent on Linux
  • A new LinuxPE file is delivered (.frm2). The new LinuxPE (.frm2) file has a number of new features, such as GPT support and 64bit support. Note that GSS 3.3 RU6 does not support the old LinuxPE (.frm) files. After upgrading to GSS 3.3 RU6, you must take the following steps:
    1. Manually import the new LinuxPE (.frm2) file in Boot Disk Creator > Tools > Install Pre-Boot Operating System.
    2. Regenerate ISO and PXE Boot images to update them with the latest LinuxPE (.frm2) file.
  • Improved performance of GSS Imaging Engine. Performance of Ghost image creation and Ghost image deployment has been improved.
  • Conversion of MBR images to GPT on LinuxPE. Conversion of MBR images to GPT is now supported on LinuxPE. Conversion is triggered automatically if the destination disk is greater than 2 TB. You can use -FGPT switch during MBR image deployment to force the conversion.
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU6
  • Restoring a partition from UEFI image fails with error 0x00000005.
  • "Unable to connect to Ghost Solution Suite DB management service." error during the system startup.
  • chkimg fails for Linux images that contain hardlink to softlink in EXT partition.
  • Ghost creates a 26 GB image of a 2 GB XFS partition.
  • Ghost Explorer stops responding if you try to add or delete a file in an opened image.
  • Image deployment fails with error "No free space big enough to create volume" if the source system has extended partition and logical volumes that are not aligned to CHS (Cylinder Header Sector).
Versienummer 3.3 RU6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Broadcom
Download https://www.broadcom.com/mybroadcom/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+14+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Indir
12 februari 2021 15:07
Inmiddels door Broadcom van Symantec overgenomen zie ik?
+1ShellGhost
@Indir12 februari 2021 15:09
Heel Symantec is overgenomen door Broadcom.
Auteur+2Qwerty-273
@ShellGhost12 februari 2021 15:59
Niet helemaal, Broadcom heeft in 2019 de Enterprise Security software division van Symantec overgenomen. Daarbij zat ook het merk "Symantec" bij in. De thuis producten, zoals Norton Antivirus, bleven achter in Symantec Corporation en dat bedrijf is hernoemd naar NortonLifeLock. Het deel dat onder Broadcom valt heet "Symantec Enterprise division of Broadcom" al is dat ook al weer een aantal keer hernoemd binnen de organisatie als "Symantec Endpoint Security (SES) Division" en "Symantec Cyber Security" volgens mij.
0ShellGhost
@Qwerty-27312 februari 2021 16:06
Norton en Symantec waren altijd al twee aparte bedrijven.
+1Uruk-Hai
13 februari 2021 01:01
Wordt deze software nog steeds veel gebruikt en is het nog steeds goed?

In het verleden was Norton Ghost het eerste programma in zijn soort waarmee ik aanraking kwam. Daarna raakte het op de achtergrond, werd het meer en meer bloated en ben ik overgestapt op alternatieven zoals Acronis True Image en Clonezilla. Op het werk is er op een gegeven moment overgestapt op SCCM en gebruik ik zelf tegenwoordig alleen nog privé het gratis Macrium Reflect Free.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 13 februari 2021 01:04]

0Nasizen
@Uruk-Hai13 februari 2021 09:27
Mag ik vragen waarom je tegenwoordig Macrium Reflect Free gebruikt en geen True Image of Clonezilla?
0Uruk-Hai
@Nasizen13 februari 2021 09:36
Mijn True Image had ik gekocht voor Windows XP, is sterk verouderd en vertrouw ik daarom niet meer.

Clonezilla: laatste keer dat ik daarmee gestoeid heb kwam ik er niet uit. Alsof er iets veranderd was aan de interface/menu opties.

Anyway, Macrium Reflect bevalt mij uitstekend, maar ik kies er tegenwoordig net zo makkelijk voor om mijn OS handmatig opnieuw te installeren. Dat gaat tegenwoordig razendsnel.

