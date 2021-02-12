De Apache Software Foundation heeft nieuwe versies van Lucene en Solr uitgebracht met 8.8.0 als versienummer. Lucene kan worden ingezet als onderdeel van een zoekmachine. Het kan namelijk volledige tekstindexering uitvoeren. Solr kan vervolgens worden ingezet als een zoekmachine waarbij het op de achtergrond gebruikmaakt van Lucene en draait als een Java Servlet binnen bijvoorbeeld Tomcat. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
Apache Lucene 8.8.0 available
The Lucene PMC is pleased to announce the release of Apache Lucene 8.8. This release contains numerous bug fixes, optimizations, and improvements, some of which are highlighted below. The release is available for immediate download at:
http://lucene.apache.org/core/mirrors-core-latest-redir.html
Lucene 8.8 Release Highlights:
Further details of changes are available in the change log available at:
- LatLonPoint query that accepts an array of LatLonGeometries
- support for spatial relationships
- XYPoint query that accepts an array of XYGeometries
- Doc values now allow configuring how to trade compression for retrieval speed
http://lucene.apache.org/core/8_8_0/changes/Changes.html
Apache Solr 8.8.0 available
The Lucene PMC is pleased to announce the release of Apache Solr 8.8. The release is available for immediate download at:
https://lucene.apache.org/solr/downloads.html
Please read CHANGES.txt for a detailed list of changes:
https://lucene.apache.org/solr/8_8_0/changes/Changes.html
Solr 8.8.0 Release Highlights
A summary of important changes is published in the Solr Reference Guide at
- Reducing overseer bottlenecks using per-replica states. More stability and lesser load on large cluster that use this feauture. Better restart and collection creation performance.
- Interleaving support in Learning To Rank
https://lucene.apache.org/solr/guide/8_8/solr-upgrade-notes.html