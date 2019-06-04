De Apache Software Foundation heeft nieuwe versies van Lucene en Solr uitgebracht met 8.1.1 als versienummer. Lucene kan worden ingezet als onderdeel van een zoekmachine. Het kan namelijk volledige tekstindexering uitvoeren. Solr kan vervolgens worden ingezet als een zoekmachine waarbij het op de achtergrond gebruikmaakt van Lucene en draait als een Java Servlet binnen bijvoorbeeld Tomcat. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
Apache Lucene 8.1.1 available
This release contains no change over 8.1.0.
Lucene 8.1.0 Release Highlights:
Please read CHANGES.txt for a full list of new features and changes.
- A query introspection API has been introduced.
- Luke, well-known GUI for inspecting Lucene indexes, now added as a Lucene module
- Merging dimensional points to use radix partitioning, which has also been optimized
- Bugfix: LatLonShapePolygonQuery returns incorrect WITHIN results with shared boundaries
- TieredMergePolicy#findForcedMerges now tries to create the cheapest merges
- Build point writers in the BKD tree only when they are needed
- SynonymQuery can now deboost the document frequency of each term when blending synonym scores
- ConstantScoreQuery can early terminate if minimum score > constant score (total hits are not requested)
- DateRangePrefixTree can now parse more precise dates
Apache Solr 8.1.1 available
The Lucene PMC is pleased to announce the release of Apache Solr 8.1.1
Bug Fix: SOLR-13475: Null Pointer Exception when querying collection through collection alias.
Solr 8.1.0 Release Highlights
Solr 8.1.0 also includes many other new features as well as numerous optimizations and bugfixes of the corresponding Apache Lucene release.
- Partial/Atomic Updates for nested documents. This enables atomic updates for nested documents, without the need to supply the whole nested hierarchy (which would be overwritten if absent).
- Category Routed Aliases feature introduced for data driven assignment of documents to collections based on values of a field
- JWT Token authentication plugin with OpenID Connect implicit flow login through Admin UI
- REINDEXCOLLECTION command for re-indexing of existing collections
- Collection RENAME command and support using aliases in most collection admin commands
- Read-only mode for SolrCloud collections