Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Broadcom heeft eerder deze maand versie 3.3 RU7 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
Whats new in Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU7
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU7
- Expanded list of supported operating systems and platforms. The following operating systems and platforms are now supported:
- RHEL/CentOS 8.3
- RHEL/CentOS 7.9
- Automatic installation of SQL Express is no longer available. The option to install SQL Express automatically during the installation of Ghost Solution Suite (GSS) is no longer available. If you require a SQL instance, you must install it manually before proceeding with the installation of GSS.
- UEFI support for Linux imaging.
- Imaging of Linux devices with UEFI boot is now supported.
- Also added ability to capture images of Linux devices with BIOS boot and deploy such images to Linux devices with UEFI boot, converting boot from BIOS to UEFI.
- Added ability to create VHD images that are greater than 127 GB.
- Improved performance of imaging to S3 storages with s3fs.
- GSS 3.3 RU6 (and earlier) is not reporting inventory for Office 365 correctly. (211368)