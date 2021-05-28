Software-update: Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU7

Ghost Solution Suite is een compleet pakket voor het imagen en het uitrollen van images op computers zoals thin clients, tablets, desktops, laptops en servers. Het ondersteunt Linux-, Mac- en Windows-besturingssystemen en kan met multicasting verschillende clients van dezelfde image voorzien zonder het netwerk extra te belasten. Daarnaast kan het een inventaris bijhouden van de geïnstalleerde software, deze ook als installaties aanbieden en vervolgens updates doorvoeren. Broadcom heeft eerder deze maand versie 3.3 RU7 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Whats new in Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU7
  • Expanded list of supported operating systems and platforms. The following operating systems and platforms are now supported:
    • RHEL/CentOS 8.3
    • RHEL/CentOS 7.9
  • Automatic installation of SQL Express is no longer available. The option to install SQL Express automatically during the installation of Ghost Solution Suite (GSS) is no longer available. If you require a SQL instance, you must install it manually before proceeding with the installation of GSS.
  • UEFI support for Linux imaging.
    • Imaging of Linux devices with UEFI boot is now supported.
    • Also added ability to capture images of Linux devices with BIOS boot and deploy such images to Linux devices with UEFI boot, converting boot from BIOS to UEFI.
    • Added ability to create VHD images that are greater than 127 GB.
    • Improved performance of imaging to S3 storages with s3fs.
Fixed Issues of Ghost Solution Suite 3.3 RU7
  • GSS 3.3 RU6 (and earlier) is not reporting inventory for Office 365 correctly. (211368)
Versienummer 3.3 RU7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Broadcom
Download https://www.broadcom.com/mybroadcom/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (5)

+1HoeZoWie
29 mei 2021 14:28
Huh?
Sinds wanneer is Broadcom de distributeur van Ghost Solution Suite, en niet Symantec/Norton??
Heb ik wat gemist? :? :? 8)7
0Ramoncito
@HoeZoWie30 mei 2021 12:54
Nou, dat dacht ik ook al... maar goed, de laatste keer dat ik Norton Ghost gebruikte was misschien wel 15 jaar geleden...
0HoeZoWie
@Ramoncito30 mei 2021 13:14
Als iemand ons kan inlichten, over deze veranderingen, stellen wij dat zeer op prijs.
0firemansam
@HoeZoWie31 mei 2021 07:29
Zie nieuws: Broadcom neemt zakelijk bedrijfsonderdeel Symantec over voor 10,7 mil...
0HoeZoWie
@firemansam4 juni 2021 08:48
Super, dank je wel.
Moet eerlijk bekennen dat ik ook niet op Tweakers heb gezocht.

