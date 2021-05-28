IDS fails to start in certain scenarios where syslog daemon takes longer than expected to start. The sisidsdaemon.service fails to start because a timeout was exceeded as the syslog daemon startup was taking longer than expected. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

The Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent is unable to extract LiveUpdate content after it is downloaded. LiveUpdate content was failing to extract on Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.8 MP2 Windows agent systems. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Server running Oracle Enterprise Linux version 6 crashes after a base prevention policy with no modifications (prevention disabled) is applied. On A server running Oracle Enterprise Linux version 6, with a specific kernel, crashes in certain conditions. On systems running Oracle Enterprise Linux 6 with kernel 3.8.13-118.48.1, a kernel panic occurs because memory allocation was failing during a policy application. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Real-Time File Integrity Monitoring for NFS Clients was disabled by default on Linux systems. With the release of DCS 6.9, Real-Time File Integrity Monitoring for NFS Clients is enabled by default on all AIX and Linux systems.

Data Center Security: Security Advanced agents running on Windows 2008 servers (non R2) are not reporting correct platform information to the Management Server. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

On AIX systems running the 6.7 MP1 Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent, frequent crashes of the sisidsdaemon are observed. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

The Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent installation partially completes when the installation is attempted during boot before the user login. Rebooting the system after a Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent uninstall, followed by an agent installation during boot before the user login, results in a partial installation of the the agent. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Server crashes when dump analysis requests are run. Windows system crashes under heavy network loads were observed. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

SISIPSFIM crashes AIX Server. AIX systems crashes were observed due to Vnode caching mechanism. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Some system crashes observed on systems running the Windows agent. System crash on Windows machines were observed when the application uses DISPATCH level. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

In certain conditions, the Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent is not able to receive policies. This issue occurred because the sisips.nfsd service was started after the sisipsdaemon on Linux systems. With the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9, sisips.nfsd starts before the sisips daemon.

With a prevention policy applied, POSC events are not generated for some system calls for systems running Solaris 11. POSC events are now generated and system calls are getting blocked when it is not allowed from applied prevention policies on systems running Solaris 11. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Data Center Security: Server Advanced agent installation continues when fallback definition file is missing. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9. During an installation of the Data Center Security: Server Advanced agent where the -installFallback switch is used and the fallback definition is missing, an error message is displayed indicating a missing parameter and the installation is aborted. This resolution is added to the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9

If the Stargate engine is not initialized, the application of Anti-Malware daemon (AMD) configuration does not work. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Prevention watch events are not sent to the Management server. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

Incorrect windows operating system detail is shown under the Properties > Details >Product Version section within the SISIPSService applicaiton. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

PNET event will log IPv6 address when IPv6 is disabled on Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent systems.. With the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9, the network traffic of IPv4 in IPv6 format are logged as IPv6 in PNET events.

After upgrading from 6.7.0.1060, the username associated with network events are different. Incorrect users are mapped for network activities where users are being impersonated. This results in the matching of incorrect network rules. This issue is resolved in the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9.

The Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent fails to install on Linux systems when deployed by a service. Deployment of the Data Center Security: Security Advanced agent through a service was failing on Linux system where SELinux context type is “unconfined_service_t”. With the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced, supported SELinux context types by Data Center Security: Security Advanced are “unconfined_service_t” and “unconfined_t”

On Linux agents, crash was observed in sisamddeamon. In the release of Data Center Security: Security Advanced 6.9, exclude file list logging was changed from Info to trace to reduce size of logging and disk space consumption. This also improved sisamddaemon performance.