Symantec heeft een update uitgebracht van zijn Data Center Security. Hiermee kun je servers en services monitoren, beveiligen en beschermen. Ondersteuning voor virtualisatieplatforms van VMware, Hyper-V, KVM en Xen is aanwezig, net als ondersteuning van de Linux-, AIX-, HP UX-, Solaris- en Windows-platforms, AWS- en OpenStack-clouds, en docker-containers. Het versienummer voor deze uitgave is vastgezet op 6.8 en kent de volgende veranderingen:
What's new in 6.8
The Symantec Data Center Security: Server, Monitoring Edition, and Server Advanced 6.8 introduces the following new features:
Enhancements in 6.8
- Anti-Malware support for systems running RHEL or Ubuntu.
- New stand-alone bridge deployment.
- 24 new reports are available in the Unified Management Console. These reports provide agent, event and resource data.
- API support added for Reports and Scan management.
- The query Reports Loader tool lets you load reports into the system
- Redhat Atomic Support.
- Support for Network Information Service (NIS) is added.
- Added support for TLS 1.2
- Added support for VMWare hardware version 11
- RTFIM (Realtime File Integrity Monitor) support for Network File System (NFS) is added.
- A new installation or upgrade of Management Server with SQL Force Encryption enabled, is now supported.
- The Data Center Security: Server Advanced agent installer dynamically updates the kmod package.
- Event purge interval
- Scroll support within the details pane in the Management Console.
- Policy management - You can reapply modified policies from the Policies view in the Management Console.
- Remove search filter - A minus button is added that lets you remove a search criteria from any filter.