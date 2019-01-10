Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Symantec Data Center Security 6.8

Symantec heeft een update uitgebracht van zijn Data Center Security. Hiermee kun je servers en services monitoren, beveiligen en beschermen. Ondersteuning voor virtualisatieplatforms van VMware, Hyper-V, KVM en Xen is aanwezig, net als ondersteuning van de Linux-, AIX-, HP UX-, Solaris- en Windows-platforms, AWS- en OpenStack-clouds, en docker-containers. Het versienummer voor deze uitgave is vastgezet op 6.8 en kent de volgende veranderingen:

What's new in 6.8

The Symantec Data Center Security: Server, Monitoring Edition, and Server Advanced 6.8 introduces the following new features:
  • Anti-Malware support for systems running RHEL or Ubuntu.
  • New stand-alone bridge deployment.
  • 24 new reports are available in the Unified Management Console. These reports provide agent, event and resource data.
  • API support added for Reports and Scan management.
  • The query Reports Loader tool lets you load reports into the system
  • Redhat Atomic Support.
  • Support for Network Information Service (NIS) is added.
  • Added support for TLS 1.2
  • Added support for VMWare hardware version 11
  • RTFIM (Realtime File Integrity Monitor) support for Network File System (NFS) is added.
  • A new installation or upgrade of Management Server with SQL Force Encryption enabled, is now supported.
  • The Data Center Security: Server Advanced agent installer dynamically updates the kmod package.
Enhancements in 6.8
  • Event purge interval
  • Scroll support within the details pane in the Management Console.
  • Policy management - You can reapply modified policies from the Policies view in the Management Console.
  • Remove search filter - A minus button is added that lets you remove a search criteria from any filter.
Versienummer 6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Symantec
Download https://fileconnect.symantec.com/
Licentietype Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

10-01-2019 • 15:33

10-01-2019 • 15:33

Bron: Symantec

