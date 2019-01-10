Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie
×

Tweakers Awards 18/19

Wat vind jij de beste tech- en elektronicaproducten van het afgelopen jaar? Laat je stem gelden en ontvang 50 ippies. Bovendien maak je kans op een Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, GoPro Hero 7 of Sonos One.

Stemmen

Software-update: PacketFence 8.3.0

Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac-systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x, Fingerbank en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.3.0 uitgebracht.

New Features
  • Added support for Juniper EX2300 (JUNOS 18.2) switches
  • Clickatell authentication source support
  • Added a random algorithm for VLAN pooling
  • Added the ability to reserve IP addresses in pfdhcp
  • Added a way to trigger a violation when device profiling detects a change in the device class
  • New SSL Inspection portal module
  • RADIUS proxy integration from web admin interface
  • RADIUS filtering support for pre_proxy/post_proxy/preacct/accounting/authorize phases
  • Updated the Windows provisioning agent to the new Golang based version
Enhancements
  • Redis now only listens on localhost (#3729)
  • Deprecate usage of roaring bitmap for the DHCP IP pool (#3779)
  • Email and SponsorEmail sources can have banned and allowed email domains (#3807)
  • Improved startup time of pfdhcp
  • Removed OPSWAT Metadefender Cloud support
  • Chose password hashing algorithm when creating a local user from a source
  • Define the length of the password to generate when creating a local user from a source
  • New "dummy" source just to compute the rules
Bug Fixes
  • Logs permissions and configuration for Debian (#3780)
  • Fixed missing cache directory for NTLM auth cache (#3788)
  • Fixed working directory of NTLM auth cache sync script (#3777)
  • Handled multiple LDAP hosts properly in NTLM auth cache (#3776)
  • Issue with the DHCP server that gives sometimes a duplicate IP address
  • Adjusted CentOS and RHEL dependencies
  • Fixed MAC filtered lookups that were cached in pfdns (#3785)
  • Fixed the OpenVAS integration to work with OpenVAS Manager 7.0 (OpenVAS 9)
  • Fixed encoding of files created in the administration interface (force them to UTF-8)
Versienummer 8.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website PacketFence
Download https://packetfence.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 10-01-2019 15:341

10-01-2019 • 15:34

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: PacketFence

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PacketFence

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0D3F
10 januari 2019 15:40
Is dit goed te implementeren in een thuissituatie? Iemand ervaring ermee? Lijkt me leuk om zoiets op te zetten thuis waarbij mensen in een ander VLAN uitkomen en alleen mijn eigen devices onderling mogen communiceren.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True