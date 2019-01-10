Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac -systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x, Fingerbank en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.3.0 uitgebracht.

New Features Added support for Juniper EX2300 (JUNOS 18.2) switches

Clickatell authentication source support

Added a random algorithm for VLAN pooling

Added the ability to reserve IP addresses in pfdhcp

Added a way to trigger a violation when device profiling detects a change in the device class

New SSL Inspection portal module

RADIUS proxy integration from web admin interface

RADIUS filtering support for pre_proxy/post_proxy/preacct/accounting/authorize phases

Updated the Windows provisioning agent to the new Golang based version Enhancements Redis now only listens on localhost (#3729)

Deprecate usage of roaring bitmap for the DHCP IP pool (#3779)

Email and SponsorEmail sources can have banned and allowed email domains (#3807)

Improved startup time of pfdhcp

Removed OPSWAT Metadefender Cloud support

Chose password hashing algorithm when creating a local user from a source

Define the length of the password to generate when creating a local user from a source

New "dummy" source just to compute the rules Bug Fixes Logs permissions and configuration for Debian (#3780)

Fixed missing cache directory for NTLM auth cache (#3788)

Fixed working directory of NTLM auth cache sync script (#3777)

Handled multiple LDAP hosts properly in NTLM auth cache (#3776)

Issue with the DHCP server that gives sometimes a duplicate IP address

Adjusted CentOS and RHEL dependencies

Fixed MAC filtered lookups that were cached in pfdns (#3785)

Fixed the OpenVAS integration to work with OpenVAS Manager 7.0 (OpenVAS 9)

Fixed encoding of files created in the administration interface (force them to UTF-8)