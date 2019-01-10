Versie 4.1.3 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.1.3 Add SCI_SETCOMMANDEVENTS API to allow turning off command events as they can be a significant performance cost.

Improve efficiency of idle wrapping by wrapping in blocks as large as possible while still remaining responsive.

Updated case conversion and character categories to Unicode 11.

Errorlist lexer recognizes negative line numbers as some programs show whole-file errors occurring on line -1. SciTE's parsing of diagnostics also updated to handle this case.

Added "nim" lexer (SCLEX_NIM) for the Nim language which was previously called Nimrod. For compatibility, the old "nimrod" lexer is still present but is deprecated and will be removed at the next major version. Feature #1242.

The Bash lexer implements substyles for multiple sets of keywords and supports SCI_PROPERTYNAMES. Bug #2054.

The C++ lexer interprets continued preprocessor lines correctly by reading all of the logical line. Bug #2062.

The C++ lexer interprets preprocessor arithmetic expressions containing multiplicative and additive operators correctly by following operator precedence rules. Bug #2069.

The EDIFACT lexer handles message groups as well as messages. Feature #1247.

For SciTE's Find in Files, allow case-sensitivity and whole-word options when running a user defined command. Bug #2053.

Notify with SC_UPDATE_SELECTION when user performs a multiple selection add.

On macOS 10.14 Cocoa, fix incorrect horizontal offset. Bug #2022.

On Cocoa, fix a crash that occurred when entering a dead key diacritic then a character that can not take that diacritic, such as option+e (acute accent) followed by g. Bug #2061.

On Cocoa, use dark info bar background when system is set to Dark Appearance. Bug #2055.

Fixed a crash on Cocoa in bidirectional mode where some patterns of invalid UTF-8 caused failures to create Unicode strings.

SCI_MARKERADD returns -1 for invalid lines as documented instead of 0. Bug #2051.

Improve performance of text insertion when Unicode line indexing off.

For Qt on Windows, stop specifying -std:c++latest as that is no longer needed to enable C++17 with MSVC 2017 and Qt 5.12 and it caused duplicate flag warnings.

On Linux, enable Lua to access dynamic libraries. Bug #2058.