AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Verder biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 18.12.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Fortnite
Fixed Issues
- Up to 4% faster performance in Fortnite (Season 7) using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 on the Radeon RX 580 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.3 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-282
- Up to 3% faster performance in Fortnite (Season 7) using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.3 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-283
Known Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution may not show up as available on some 1440p Ultra-Wide Displays.
- Some Radeon RX Series graphics products may experience system lag when Alt+Tab is used during gameplay.
- Radeon Settings Advisor may incorrectly suggest older versions of Radeon Software as an update.
- Radeon Settings software update notifications may appear more often than expected.
- Application profile settings for Radeon WattMan may not reset to default correctly when using the reset button.
- Radeon Settings may experience a crash when clicking the restart button after a driver installation or while switching between some Radeon WattMan tabs when changing fan settings.
- Zero RPM control may fail to enable correctly when toggled on/off in Radeon Settings.
- Radeon ReLive gallery upload queue may sometimes fail to upload videos.
- Radeon Settings may sometimes incorrectly display the previously installed Radeon Software version after upgrade.
- Custom color profile options may fail to retain in game on clone or Eyefinity display setups.
- Performance metrics overlay feature may scale incorrectly when changing resolution in game.
- Screen tearing may be observed with Enhanced Sync enabled on Vulkan API games.
- Some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off.
- Upgrade Advisor may intermittently fail to detect games and provide compatibility recommendations.
- Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
- Uninstalling Radeon Software may fail to remove Radeon Settings.
- Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.
- HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.
- Radeon Overlay’s new in overlay video player may experience smoothness issues while adjusting the playback slider.
- Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.
- Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.