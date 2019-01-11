Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.1.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Verder biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 18.12.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Fortnite
  • Up to 4% faster performance in Fortnite (Season 7) using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 on the Radeon RX 580 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.3 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-282
  • Up to 3% faster performance in Fortnite (Season 7) using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.3 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-283
Fixed Issues
  • Virtual Super Resolution may not show up as available on some 1440p Ultra-Wide Displays.
  • Some Radeon RX Series graphics products may experience system lag when Alt+Tab is used during gameplay.
  • Radeon Settings Advisor may incorrectly suggest older versions of Radeon Software as an update.
  • Radeon Settings software update notifications may appear more often than expected.
  • Application profile settings for Radeon WattMan may not reset to default correctly when using the reset button.
  • Radeon Settings may experience a crash when clicking the restart button after a driver installation or while switching between some Radeon WattMan tabs when changing fan settings.
  • Zero RPM control may fail to enable correctly when toggled on/off in Radeon Settings.
  • Radeon ReLive gallery upload queue may sometimes fail to upload videos.
  • Radeon Settings may sometimes incorrectly display the previously installed Radeon Software version after upgrade.
  • Custom color profile options may fail to retain in game on clone or Eyefinity display setups.
  • Performance metrics overlay feature may scale incorrectly when changing resolution in game.
  • Screen tearing may be observed with Enhanced Sync enabled on Vulkan API games.
  • Some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off.
  • Upgrade Advisor may intermittently fail to detect games and provide compatibility recommendations.
Known Issues
  • Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
  • Uninstalling Radeon Software may fail to remove Radeon Settings.
  • Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.
  • HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.
  • Radeon Overlay’s new in overlay video player may experience smoothness issues while adjusting the playback slider.
  • Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.
  • Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Versienummer 19.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-1-1
Bestandsgrootte 327,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

11-01-2019 09:10
11-01-2019 • 09:10

Reacties (8)

0ShellGhost
11 januari 2019 09:20
327Mb voor een videokaart driver.... Mis op dat gebied wel de "goede" oude tijd dat een driver een paar mb was, hooguit een kleine 1xMb.
Tegenwoordig word er zoveel meuk meegeleverd.
Reageer
+1Blaat
@ShellGhost11 januari 2019 09:26
Vroeger waren er ook veel minder videokaart types en veel minder games waarvoor de drivers optimalisatieprofielen moesten bevatten.

Een eerlijke vergelijking is het niet imo.
Reageer
0Martinspire
@Blaat11 januari 2019 09:42
Als ontwikkelaars en driverbouwers wat meer samenwerkten en betere API's en implementaties maakten, zou dat optimaliseren in de meeste gevallen niet nodig hoeven zijn
Reageer
0BigBrotha
@ShellGhost11 januari 2019 09:28
Dit is al jaren hoor. :)

https://www.nvidia.com/do...results.aspx/112593/en-us
Als voorbeeld, drivertje uit 2016, ~239 MB
Reageer
0raro007
@BigBrotha11 januari 2019 09:39
Hij heeft het ook over 15 + jaar geleden denk ik.
Reageer
0Basantos
@ShellGhost11 januari 2019 10:26
Mis je ook de 'goede' oude tijd dat je harde schijf maar een paar MB's kon hebben? Respectievelijk is er niks om over te klagen.
Reageer
0D3nnisd
11 januari 2019 09:39
Aha! Ik wist al niet waar dit door kwam: Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.


Boeide me ook niet, maar wel vervelend. Was ook wel makkelijk op te lossen, maar stored.
Reageer
0TheNephilim
11 januari 2019 09:39
Zijn hiermee ook de BSOD's van de vorige versie (18.12) opgelost? Ik moest weer terug naar een oudere driver, 18.5 volgens mij.
Reageer


