Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac-systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.2.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:
New Features
Enhancements
- Added support for authenticating users through OpenID Connect
- Added passthroughs for devices in violation state (isolation network)
- Added ability to report a device lost or stolen in self-service portal
- Added ability to change a local account password in self-service portal
- Improved overall user experience of self-service portal
Bug Fixes
- Use the attributes returned by a radius use source as attributes to compute the rules
- Most services now support systemd sd_notify notifications.
- The GUI will now only display readonly actions in readonly mode
- Journald total file size is now capped at 1Gb
- The GUI will now allow sources to be cloned
- The GUI now visually splits Administration and Authentication rules when viewing sources
- The GUI now has the ability to run "fixpermissions" from the web admin GUI
- haproxy captive portal rate-limiting is now configurable
- winbindd will now use the regular samba mechanisms to locate and select DCs
- New pfcmd command pfcmd pfqueue clear_expired_counters to clear the expired task counters
- Allow to disable the captive portal haproxy abuse access lists
- Added a cleanup of the number in the SMS source
- TLS certificates and keys will no longer be overwritten
- Limit the amount of tasks a worker processes to avoid memory from growing
- Fixed a case where the REJECT role isn’t honored in inline and some web-auth
- Sponsor authentication CC address is now BCC to help preserve privacy
- Use plain HTTP for network access detection page
- Fixed an issue where DHCP broadcast were treated more than once in clustered mode
- Fixed incorrect user login remaining count display
- Fixed a case where pfqueue counters show a count of 0 although queue is full
- node_discovered is no longer triggered when node hasn’t been created in DB
- Detect date was not being populated when nodes were discovered via radius
- Fixed leftover httpd processes when restarting
- Mariadb binary logs files are now properly rotated
- Fixed scss settings and colors being wiped on each upgrade