Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac -systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.2.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

New Features Added support for authenticating users through OpenID Connect

Added passthroughs for devices in violation state (isolation network)

Added ability to report a device lost or stolen in self-service portal

Added ability to change a local account password in self-service portal

Improved overall user experience of self-service portal Enhancements Use the attributes returned by a radius use source as attributes to compute the rules

Most services now support systemd sd_notify notifications.

The GUI will now only display readonly actions in readonly mode

Journald total file size is now capped at 1Gb

The GUI will now allow sources to be cloned

The GUI now visually splits Administration and Authentication rules when viewing sources

The GUI now has the ability to run "fixpermissions" from the web admin GUI

haproxy captive portal rate-limiting is now configurable

winbindd will now use the regular samba mechanisms to locate and select DCs

New pfcmd command pfcmd pfqueue clear_expired_counters to clear the expired task counters

Allow to disable the captive portal haproxy abuse access lists Bug Fixes Added a cleanup of the number in the SMS source

TLS certificates and keys will no longer be overwritten

Limit the amount of tasks a worker processes to avoid memory from growing

Fixed a case where the REJECT role isn’t honored in inline and some web-auth

Sponsor authentication CC address is now BCC to help preserve privacy

Use plain HTTP for network access detection page

Fixed an issue where DHCP broadcast were treated more than once in clustered mode

Fixed incorrect user login remaining count display

Fixed a case where pfqueue counters show a count of 0 although queue is full

node_discovered is no longer triggered when node hasn’t been created in DB

Detect date was not being populated when nodes were discovered via radius

Fixed leftover httpd processes when restarting

Mariadb binary logs files are now properly rotated

Fixed scss settings and colors being wiped on each upgrade