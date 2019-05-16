Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac -systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x, Fingerbank en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 9.0.0 uitgebracht.

New Features New web interface based on Vue.js and Bootstrap 4

Let's Encrypt SSL certificates support for captive portal and RADIUS

Cisco ASA VPN support with the captive portal

Fortinet VPN support

DHCP Filter to reply custom attributes in the OFFER and/or ACK (deprecate old DHCP Filter)

Add 802.1X and CoA support for Fortinet FortiSwitch

Add module to support PICOS white box switches

Support for Aerohive access point with switch port

Support for Aruba Instant Access switch module

Debian 9 (Stretch) support Enhancements Now including timeout when authorizing a web-auth user on an Ubiquiti UniFi controller

Now providing defaults for the Apache filters

Allow to configure the RADIUS attributes and their lookup order for extracting the username

conf/stats.conf has a default file now

VoIP configuration parameter in node_cleanup task to bypass VoIP devices

Adding/removing passthroughs doesn't require to restart pfdns anymore (#3127)

Added support for RADIUS disconnect on Ruckus SmartZone

Disable Microsoft Active Directory join operating system check option

Disable DNS lookup in MariaDB configuration

Enable performance_schema if needed

Display local account in the captive portal during registration if applicable (#3615)

Exception for portal detecion URL in pfdns

Added support for Ruckus roles

sms_carrier 'id' column is now auto-increment (#1270/PR #3684)

Better logging for haproxy-portal that allows to identify missing passthroughs

Allow to skip management node in portal load-balancing when running in a cluster

DHCP and DNS services can be enabled on a specific interface

VoIP support for Dell switches Bug Fixes Fixed the systemd logic in pfdhcp

Fixed winbindd respawning extremely fast when failing to start

Fixed winbindd processes not being killed on latest version of Samba

Allow disabling processing of IPv6 packets in the pfdhcplistener

fixed untainted variable (#3920)

fixed on-registration scanning (#3963)

Set the realm in the RADIUS request when doing machine authentication

Keep connections to the unified API alive

Fixed the documentation and the form for the Juniper SRX firewall