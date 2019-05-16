Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac-systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x, Fingerbank en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 9.0.0 uitgebracht.
New Features
Enhancements
- New web interface based on Vue.js and Bootstrap 4
- Let's Encrypt SSL certificates support for captive portal and RADIUS
- Cisco ASA VPN support with the captive portal
- Fortinet VPN support
- DHCP Filter to reply custom attributes in the OFFER and/or ACK (deprecate old DHCP Filter)
- Add 802.1X and CoA support for Fortinet FortiSwitch
- Add module to support PICOS white box switches
- Support for Aerohive access point with switch port
- Support for Aruba Instant Access switch module
- Debian 9 (Stretch) support
Bug Fixes
- Now including timeout when authorizing a web-auth user on an Ubiquiti UniFi controller
- Now providing defaults for the Apache filters
- Allow to configure the RADIUS attributes and their lookup order for extracting the username
- conf/stats.conf has a default file now
- VoIP configuration parameter in node_cleanup task to bypass VoIP devices
- Adding/removing passthroughs doesn't require to restart pfdns anymore (#3127)
- Added support for RADIUS disconnect on Ruckus SmartZone
- Disable Microsoft Active Directory join operating system check option
- Disable DNS lookup in MariaDB configuration
- Enable performance_schema if needed
- Display local account in the captive portal during registration if applicable (#3615)
- Exception for portal detecion URL in pfdns
- Added support for Ruckus roles
- sms_carrier 'id' column is now auto-increment (#1270/PR #3684)
- Better logging for haproxy-portal that allows to identify missing passthroughs
- Allow to skip management node in portal load-balancing when running in a cluster
- DHCP and DNS services can be enabled on a specific interface
- VoIP support for Dell switches
- Fixed the systemd logic in pfdhcp
- Fixed winbindd respawning extremely fast when failing to start
- Fixed winbindd processes not being killed on latest version of Samba
- Allow disabling processing of IPv6 packets in the pfdhcplistener
- fixed untainted variable (#3920)
- fixed on-registration scanning (#3963)
- Set the realm in the RADIUS request when doing machine authentication
- Keep connections to the unified API alive
- Fixed the documentation and the form for the Juniper SRX firewall