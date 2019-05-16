Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: .Net Core 2.2.5 / 2.1.11 / 1.1.14 / 1.0.16

Microsoft heeft .Net Core versies 2.2.5, 2.1.11, 1.1.14 en 1.0.16 uitgegeven. Dit is een modulair platform voor het maken van webapplicaties en services die draaien op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het maakt natuurlijk gebruik van .Net en je kunt het vergelijken met Node.js of Go. Het geheel wordt onder een mix van MIT-, Apache 2- en CC BY 4.0-licenties uitgegeven. Deze uitgaven zijn voorzien van de volgende aankondiging op het .Net Blog:

.NET Core May 2019 Updates – 1.0.16, 1.1.14, 2.1.11 and 2.2.5

Today, we are releasing the .NET Core May 2019 Update. These updates contain security and reliability fixes. See the individual release notes for details on updated packages.

NOTE: If you are a Visual Studio user, there are MSBuild version requirements so use only the .NET Core SDK supported for each Visual Studio version. Information needed to make this choice will be seen on the download page. If you use other development environments, we recommend using the latest SDK release. Security
  • CVE-2019-0820: .NET Core Tampering Vulnerability
  • CVE-2019-0980: ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
  • CVE-2019-0981: ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
  • CVE-2019-0982: ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
Getting the Update
The latest .NET Core updates are available on the .NET Core download page. This update is also included in the Visual Studio 15.0.22 (.NET Core 1.0 and 1.1) and 15.9.9 (.NET Core 1.0, 1.1 and 2.1) updates, which is also releasing today. Choose Check for Updates in the Help menu.

Azure App Services deployment
Deployment of these updates Azure App Services has been scheduled and they estimate the deployment will be complete by May 26, 2019.
Versienummer 2.2.5 / 2.1.11 / 1.1.14 / 1.0.
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/net/download/all
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Bron: Microsoft

