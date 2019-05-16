Microsoft heeft .Net Core versies 2.2.5, 2.1.11, 1.1.14 en 1.0.16 uitgegeven. Dit is een modulair platform voor het maken van webapplicaties en services die draaien op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het maakt natuurlijk gebruik van .Net en je kunt het vergelijken met Node.js of Go. Het geheel wordt onder een mix van MIT-, Apache 2- en CC BY 4.0-licenties uitgegeven. Deze uitgaven zijn voorzien van de volgende aankondiging op het .Net Blog:

.NET Core May 2019 Updates – 1.0.16, 1.1.14, 2.1.11 and 2.2.5



Today, we are releasing the .NET Core May 2019 Update. These updates contain security and reliability fixes. See the individual release notes for details on updated packages.



NOTE: If you are a Visual Studio user, there are MSBuild version requirements so use only the .NET Core SDK supported for each Visual Studio version. Information needed to make this choice will be seen on the download page. If you use other development environments, we recommend using the latest SDK release. .NET Core 2.2.5 and .NET Core SDK ( Download | Release Notes )

.NET Core 2.1.11 and .NET Core SDK ( Download | Release Notes )

.NET Core 1.1.13 and .NET Core SDK ( Download | Release Notes )

.NET Core 1.0.16 and .NET Core SDK ( Download | Release Notes ) Security CVE-2019-0820: .NET Core Tampering Vulnerability

CVE-2019-0980: ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability

CVE-2019-0981: ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability

CVE-2019-0982: ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability Getting the Update

The latest .NET Core updates are available on the .NET Core download page. This update is also included in the Visual Studio 15.0.22 (.NET Core 1.0 and 1.1) and 15.9.9 (.NET Core 1.0, 1.1 and 2.1) updates, which is also releasing today. Choose Check for Updates in the Help menu.



Azure App Services deployment

Deployment of these updates Azure App Services has been scheduled and they estimate the deployment will be complete by May 26, 2019.