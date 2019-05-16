Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.64.75 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Release Channel v0.64.75 Added a manual refresh button to fetch new version of the verified publishers list. (#3339)

Added new proxy endpoint for Safe Browsing. (#4328)

Added switch under brave://settings for IPFS companion extension. (#3918)

Added notification for monthly tip contribution. (#3637)

Added horizontal scrolling under Brave Shields on read-only detailed views. (#1892)

Added regional filters in brave://adblock. (#1931)

Added custom filter selection in brave://adblock. (#403)

Enabled certificate revocation. (#518)

Disabled Safe Browsing in Tor. (#4335)

Updated Brave Shields colors and label UI. (#2565)

Fixed theme under Brave Shields not being changed when switching themes. (#3870)

Fixed "Reset settings" feature under brave://settings. (#2708)

Fixed notifications not being dismissible under reward panel in certain cases causing performance issues. (#4344)

Fixed updating from older versions of Brave fails to enable Brave ads. (#4224)

Fixed "Brave Ads has arrived!" notification not being displayed when updating on Linux. (#4202)

Fixed blank drop down menu under Brave Shields in certain cases. (#2488)

Fixed not being able to enable Brave Rewards in certain cases. (#3851)

Fixed incorrect attention percentage being displayed under auto-contribution table in certain cases. (#3668)

Fixed attention data for publishers not being removed when removing publishers from auto-contribution table. (#3459)

Fixed several resizing issues by making rewards panel height dynamic based on content. (#2874)

Fixed IPFS companion options page not being displayed. (#4218)

Fixed "This is a secondary installation of Brave" error when attempting to set Brave as default. (#3817)

Fixed autofill popup for credentials unexpectedly being displayed in odd locations upon page load. (#1713)

Fixed brave://crash not crashing brave:// tabs. (#4111)

Fixed visiting http://www.bbcnews.com and several other websites triggering warning due to the lookalike url navigation feature. (#4304)

Fixed https://www.huffpost.com not loading due to default Brave Shields settings. (#4149)

Limited JavaScript set cookie lifetime to seven days. (#3443)