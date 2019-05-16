Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Brave 0.64.75

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.64.75 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Release Channel v0.64.75
  • Added a manual refresh button to fetch new version of the verified publishers list. (#3339)
  • Added new proxy endpoint for Safe Browsing. (#4328)
  • Added switch under brave://settings for IPFS companion extension. (#3918)
  • Added notification for monthly tip contribution. (#3637)
  • Added horizontal scrolling under Brave Shields on read-only detailed views. (#1892)
  • Added regional filters in brave://adblock. (#1931)
  • Added custom filter selection in brave://adblock. (#403)
  • Enabled certificate revocation. (#518)
  • Disabled Safe Browsing in Tor. (#4335)
  • Updated Brave Shields colors and label UI. (#2565)
  • Fixed theme under Brave Shields not being changed when switching themes. (#3870)
  • Fixed "Reset settings" feature under brave://settings. (#2708)
  • Fixed notifications not being dismissible under reward panel in certain cases causing performance issues. (#4344)
  • Fixed updating from older versions of Brave fails to enable Brave ads. (#4224)
  • Fixed "Brave Ads has arrived!" notification not being displayed when updating on Linux. (#4202)
  • Fixed blank drop down menu under Brave Shields in certain cases. (#2488)
  • Fixed not being able to enable Brave Rewards in certain cases. (#3851)
  • Fixed incorrect attention percentage being displayed under auto-contribution table in certain cases. (#3668)
  • Fixed attention data for publishers not being removed when removing publishers from auto-contribution table. (#3459)
  • Fixed several resizing issues by making rewards panel height dynamic based on content. (#2874)
  • Fixed IPFS companion options page not being displayed. (#4218)
  • Fixed "This is a secondary installation of Brave" error when attempting to set Brave as default. (#3817)
  • Fixed autofill popup for credentials unexpectedly being displayed in odd locations upon page load. (#1713)
  • Fixed brave://crash not crashing brave:// tabs. (#4111)
  • Fixed visiting http://www.bbcnews.com and several other websites triggering warning due to the lookalike url navigation feature. (#4304)
  • Fixed https://www.huffpost.com not loading due to default Brave Shields settings. (#4149)
  • Limited JavaScript set cookie lifetime to seven days. (#3443)
Versienummer 0.64.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Brave Software
Download https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/releases/tag/v0.64.75
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

16-05-2019 • 15:03

Bron: Brave Software

+1TJRef
16 mei 2019 15:08
Heb het sinds kort. Maar merk toch wel duidelijke toename in cpu gebruik tegenover Chrome. En ik kon bijvoorbeeld niet inloggen via MijnOverheid ondanks het uitzetten van de shield. Vervelend hoe tracking in websites essentieel is geworden voor de werking ervan.
Maar ze mogen toch echt moeite steken in het achtergrond gebruik. Laptop gaat zo wel erg snel leeg als je meerdere tabs open hebt staan. Verder ben ik vrij tevreden eigenlijk.
Reageer
0Creesch

@TJRef16 mei 2019 16:02
Vervelend hoe tracking in websites essentieel is geworden voor de werking ervan.
Je slaat een stap over in je conclusie, het kan ook zo zijn dat er meer geblokkeerd wordt dan alleen tracking. Vaak werken dit soort privacy tools zo dat ze kijken naar zaken die via andere domeinen geladen worden en doen de aanname dat het hier gaat om tracking en blokkeren dit. Zo heb ik in het verleden met een privacy gerelateerde extensie het probleem gehad dat op alle coolblue websites (toen ze nog per product een domein hadden) de plaatjes niet wilden laden omdat deze van coolblue.nl kwamen.
Reageer
0Zer0
@TJRef16 mei 2019 16:33
En ik kon bijvoorbeeld niet inloggen via MijnOverheid ondanks het uitzetten van de shield.
Hier geen probleem om op MijnOverheid in te loggen met Brave, zelfs met ingeschakelde shield.
Reageer
+1Addict
16 mei 2019 15:28
Mijn standaard browser geworden, merk persoonlijk eigenlijk niets van extra ramgebruik (mogelijk omdat ik er zat van heb).
Wat TJRef terecht opmerkt is dat je soms moeite hebt met inloggen op sites.
Ik heb dat bijvoorbeeld ook op mijn.ziggo.nl dit gaat gewoon echt niet, wat ik ook probeer.
Voor de rest wil ik niet meer terug naar Chrome :)
Reageer
0Tijntje
@Addict16 mei 2019 15:39
Voor mijn Ziggo moet je ook Vodafone op Shields uitzetten.
Reageer
0croiky
16 mei 2019 16:19
Ook sinds kort van de partij en over 't algemeen erg tevreden. Heb Cookie Autodelete and I don't care about Cookies extrensies toegevoegd en ingebouwde beveiliging vind ik voldoende. Configureerbare Ad Control check, Fingerprinting-bescherming check, overal HTTPS check, WebRTC handling check. Nieuw is IPFS..

Enige buggy gedrag wat ik ben tegengekomen is dat Brave soms niet meer opnieuw wilt openen. Daarom nu aan het experimenteren met ''Achtergrondapps ingeschakeld houden als Brave is gesloten'' uitgevinkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door croiky op 16 mei 2019 16:22]

Reageer


