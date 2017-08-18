Microsoft heeft .Net Core 2.0 uitgegeven. Dit is een modulair platform voor het maken van webapplicaties en services die draaien op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het maakt natuurlijk gebruik van .Net en je kunt het vergelijken met Node.js of Go. Het geheel wordt onder een mix van MIT-, Apache 2- en CC BY 4.0-licenties uitgegeven. Deze uitgave is voorzien van een releasevideo op Channel 9 en de volgende aankondiging op .Net Blog:

Announcing .NET Core 2.0



.NET Core 2.0 is available today as a final release. You can start developing with it at the command line, in your favorite text editor, in Visual Studio 2017 15.3, Visual Studio Code or Visual Studio for Mac. It is ready for production workloads, on your own hardware or your favorite cloud, like Microsoft Azure.



We are also releasing ASP.NET Core 2.0 and Entity Framework Core 2.0. Read the ASP.NET Core 2.0 and the Entity Framework Core 2.0 announcements for details. You can also watch the launch video on Channel 9 to see many of the new features in action.



The .NET Standard 2.0 spec is complete, finalized at the same time as .NET Core 2.0. .NET Standard is a key effort to improve code sharing and to make the APIs available in each .NET implementation more consistent. .NET Standard 2.0 more than doubles that set of APIs that you have available for your projects.



.NET Core 2.0 has been deployed to Azure Web Apps. It is now available in all Azure regions.



.NET Core 2.0 includes major improvements that make .NET Core easier to use and much more capable as a platform. The following improvements are the biggest ones and others are described in the body of this post. Please share feedback and any issues you encounter at dotnet/core #812.



Runtime Major performance improvements in the runtime and framework

Implements .NET Standard 2.0

6 new platforms supported, including Debian Stretch, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2, and macOS High Sierra.

RyuJIT is the x86 JIT in .NET Core 2.0

Linux and Windows ARM32 builds now available, in preview. SDK dotnet restore is now an implicit command.

.NET Core and .NET Standard projects can reference .NET Framework NuGet packages and projects.

The .NET Core SDK can be built from source with the source-build repo. Visual Studio Live Unit Testing supports .NET Core

Code navigation improvements

C# Azure Functions support in the box

CI/CD support for containers For Visual Studio users: You need to update to the latest versions of Visual Studio to use .NET Core 2.0. You will need to install the .NET Core 2.0 SDK separately for this update.



Closing



We’re very excited on this significant milestone for .NET Core. Not only is the 2.0 release our fastest version of .NET ever, the .NET Standard 2.0 delivers on the promise of .NET everywhere. In conjunction with the Visual Studio family, .NET Core provides the most productive development platform for developers using MacOS or Linux as well as Windows. We encourage you to download the latest .NET Core SDK from https://dot.net/core and start working with this new version of .NET Core.