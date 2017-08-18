Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: .Net Core 2.0

Door , 17 reacties, submitter: GameFreak, bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft .Net Core 2.0 uitgegeven. Dit is een modulair platform voor het maken van webapplicaties en services die draaien op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het maakt natuurlijk gebruik van .Net en je kunt het vergelijken met Node.js of Go. Het geheel wordt onder een mix van MIT-, Apache 2- en CC BY 4.0-licenties uitgegeven. Deze uitgave is voorzien van een releasevideo op Channel 9 en de volgende aankondiging op .Net Blog:

Announcing .NET Core 2.0

.NET Core 2.0 is available today as a final release. You can start developing with it at the command line, in your favorite text editor, in Visual Studio 2017 15.3, Visual Studio Code or Visual Studio for Mac. It is ready for production workloads, on your own hardware or your favorite cloud, like Microsoft Azure.

We are also releasing ASP.NET Core 2.0 and Entity Framework Core 2.0. Read the ASP.NET Core 2.0 and the Entity Framework Core 2.0 announcements for details. You can also watch the launch video on Channel 9 to see many of the new features in action.

The .NET Standard 2.0 spec is complete, finalized at the same time as .NET Core 2.0. .NET Standard is a key effort to improve code sharing and to make the APIs available in each .NET implementation more consistent. .NET Standard 2.0 more than doubles that set of APIs that you have available for your projects.

.NET Core 2.0 has been deployed to Azure Web Apps. It is now available in all Azure regions.

.NET Core 2.0 includes major improvements that make .NET Core easier to use and much more capable as a platform. The following improvements are the biggest ones and others are described in the body of this post. Please share feedback and any issues you encounter at dotnet/core #812.

Runtime
  • Major performance improvements in the runtime and framework
  • Implements .NET Standard 2.0
  • 6 new platforms supported, including Debian Stretch, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2, and macOS High Sierra.
  • RyuJIT is the x86 JIT in .NET Core 2.0
  • Linux and Windows ARM32 builds now available, in preview.
SDK
  • dotnet restore is now an implicit command.
  • .NET Core and .NET Standard projects can reference .NET Framework NuGet packages and projects.
  • The .NET Core SDK can be built from source with the source-build repo.
Visual Studio
  • Live Unit Testing supports .NET Core
  • Code navigation improvements
  • C# Azure Functions support in the box
  • CI/CD support for containers
For Visual Studio users: You need to update to the latest versions of Visual Studio to use .NET Core 2.0. You will need to install the .NET Core 2.0 SDK separately for this update.

Closing

We’re very excited on this significant milestone for .NET Core. Not only is the 2.0 release our fastest version of .NET ever, the .NET Standard 2.0 delivers on the promise of .NET everywhere. In conjunction with the Visual Studio family, .NET Core provides the most productive development platform for developers using MacOS or Linux as well as Windows. We encourage you to download the latest .NET Core SDK from https://dot.net/core and start working with this new version of .NET Core.
Versienummer 2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/download-archives/2.0.0-download.md
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Microsoft .NET Core geen prijs bekend
Software development Microsoft

Reacties (17)

Ongemodereerd
Wijzig sortering
+3 Fiander_work
18 augustus 2017 10:39
AU
Het maakt natuurlijk gebruik van .Net en je kunt het vergelijken met Node.js
Dit is gewoon fout op zoveel verschillende manieren.....

Node.js is een bibliotheek van functies geschreven in JavaScript. Maar ook niet meer dan dat. Geen Compiler, geen Runtime environment. Geen ondersteuning voor verschillende talen.

Verder maakt .Net Core geen gebruik van .Net.... Het IS .Net
Reageer
+1 mrdemc
@Fiander_work18 augustus 2017 10:48
.NET wordt bizar vaak verkeerd omschreven. Het is inderdaad niet net zoals NodeJS of Go, want het is een framework welke gebruikt kan worden in C#, C++, VB en ASP e.d. En dus geen taal of platform... zie ook vaak in vacatures voorbij komen dat ze een .NET programmeur zoeken :?
Reageer
0 Omega Supreme
@mrdemc18 augustus 2017 10:53
Dat is niet zo gek toch? Spaart weer een paar woorden tov een programmeur met ervaring met het .NET Framework.

En van C# naar BVB.NET switchen is vele malen sneller te doen dan het Framework vanuit niets leren.

F# is een beetje een apart verhaal, ik kan me voorstellen dat je daar moeite mee kan hebben als je OOP gewend bent.
Reageer
0 mrdemc
@Omega Supreme18 augustus 2017 10:59
Ik zie toch veel verschil tussen c# en vb.net waarvan ik zou zeggen dat iemand niet zomaar kan overstappen. Vooral omdat er veel verschillen zijn, maar ook nog eens minimaal.
foreach(var row in db.Query(query)){ }
Dim row
for each row in db.Query(query)
wel/geen spatie bij for-each, wel/geen haakjes, wel/geen accolades, en zo zijn er nog wel meer :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrdemc op 18 augustus 2017 11:04]

Reageer
+1 Omega Supreme
@mrdemc18 augustus 2017 11:15
Het principe achter beide talen is gelijk en het object model is gelijk.

De grammatica van een taal is zo aangeleerd. Ik zou zelfs zeggen sneller als c++ naar C# of java naar C# omdat die juist te veel op elkaar lijken, waardoor je je sneller vergist.
Reageer
0 Fiander_work
@mrdemc18 augustus 2017 11:07
Zijn C#, C++, VB.Net geen talen die je binnen .Net kunt gebruiken?
Het is inderdaad erg gemakkelijk om .Net verkeerd te beschrijven.
Reageer
0 mrdemc
@Fiander_work18 augustus 2017 11:16
Ja en nee. Zoals ik het begrijp, ben zelf géén VB/C# programmeur in de zin dat ik regelmatig er in codeer, alleen af en toe een hobby project of een tool om dingen gemakkelijk te maken, zijn er twee .NET onderdelen te beschrijven.

De Common Language Runtime (CLR) welke de .NET draait zoals bijv. JAVA wordt uitgevoerd in een JIT compile methode. Hierin heb je dan de programmeertalen waaronder de C# zoals MS deze heeft geimplementeerd.

Daarnaast heb je het .NET Library welke de classes aanbiedt die je kunt gebruiken binnen de programmeertalen zoals C# en VB. Dit zit dan weer in zo'n programmeertaal.

Hoor graag verbeteringen indien nodig :)
Reageer
0 DonJunior
@Fiander_work18 augustus 2017 10:49
Is NPM niet de 'bibliotheek' voor NodeJs? Of zit ik er dan compleet naast?
NodeJs is toch het platform waar de NPM packages op draaien?
Reageer
0 Fiander_work
@DonJunior18 augustus 2017 10:55
Nee, de enviroment waarbinnen het geheel draait is bijvoorbeeld een browser. En die zelfde browser leverd ook de interpreter/compiler om het geheel te vertalen naar uitvoerbare code.

.Net is dat allemaal. De enviroment, de compilor en de bibliotheek.

edit: NPM zal idd een door Nodejs gebruikt item zijn, maar dat veranderd verder niks

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fiander_work op 18 augustus 2017 10:57]

Reageer
0 capsoft
@DonJunior18 augustus 2017 10:57
Nee. Node Package Manager. Daarmee haal je libs binnen en dependencies. Zo heeft .Net Nuget. en support voor bower etc.
Reageer
0 DonJunior
@capsoft18 augustus 2017 11:00
Ik bedoel meer het volgende met 'bibliotheek': Uit een bibliotheek haal je boeken, net als dat je uit NPM packages haalt. Die packages gebruik je vervolgens met behulp van NodeJS in je (web)applicatie.
Reageer
0 robertpNL
@Fiander_work18 augustus 2017 11:33
.NET Core is zeker te vergelijken met NodeJS: zijn frameworks waarop je programmeerd, zijn cross platforms, werken met packages (NPM vs NuGet) en hebben een runtime omgeving. En tenslotte beide kan vanuit de commandline worden gewerkt.

Verschil zit hem de taal waarin je kunt coderen. NodeJS is javascript, voor. Net Core kan je kiezen uit C#, VB.net etc.
Reageer
+1 Bamsebjorn
18 augustus 2017 10:45
Mooie toevoeging die ik niet in het artikel zie staan: Met .NET Core 2.0 is het nu ook mogelijk om (naast C# en F#) VB.NET te gebruiken.
Reageer
+2 The Zep Man
@Bamsebjorn18 augustus 2017 10:53
Mooie toevoeging die ik niet in het artikel zie staan: Met .NET Core 2.0 is het nu ook mogelijk om (naast C# en F#) VB.NET te gebruiken.
Argh. Was het nou niet de bedoeling om van VB.NET af te komen? |:( ;)
Reageer
0 capsoft
18 augustus 2017 10:55
4 dagen geleden. interessante video: https://channel9.msdn.com/Blogs/dotnet/NET-Core-20-Released/
Reageer
0 DonJunior
@capsoft18 augustus 2017 11:02
Dat is exact dezelfde video als die in het artikel benoemd is. ;)
Reageer
0 capsoft
@DonJunior18 augustus 2017 11:05
en 4 dagen geleden dus al op channel 9 stond ;)
Reageer


