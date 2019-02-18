Microsoft heeft .Net Core versies 2.2.2, 2.1.8, 1.1.11 en 1.0.14 uitgegeven. Dit is een modulair platform voor het maken van webapplicaties en services die draaien op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het maakt natuurlijk gebruik van .Net en je kunt het vergelijken met Node.js of Go. Het geheel wordt onder een mix van MIT-, Apache 2- en CC BY 4.0-licenties uitgegeven. Deze uitgaven zijn voorzien van de volgende aankondiging op het .Net Blog:

.NET Core February 2019 Updates – 1.0.14, 1.1.11, 2.1.8 and 2.2.2



Today, we are releasing the .NET Core February 2019 Update. These updates contain security and reliability fixes. See the individual release notes for details on included reliability fixes. .NET Core 2.2.2 and .NET Core SDK 2.2.104 (Download | Release Notes)

.NET Core 2.1.8 and .NET Core SDK 2.1.504 (Download | Release Notes)

.NET Core 1.1.11 and .NET Core SDK 1.1.12 (Download | Release Notes)

.NET Core 1.0.14 and .NET Core SDK 1.1.12 (Download | Release Notes) Security - Microsoft Security Advisory CVE-2019-0657: .NET Core Domain Spoofing Vulnerability

A domain spoofing vulnerability exists in .NET Framework and .NET Core which causes the meaning of a URI to change when International Domain Name encoding is applied. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could redirect a URI. This issue effects .NET Core 1.0, 1.1 2.1 and 2.2. The security update addresses the vulnerability by not allowing certain Unicode characters from the URI.



Getting the Update

The latest .NET Core updates are available on the .NET Core download page. This update is also included in the Visual Studio 15.0.21 (.NET Core 1.0 and 1.1) and 15.9.7 (.NET Core 1.0, 1.1 and 2.1) updates, which is also releasing today. See the .NET Core release notes ( 1.0.14 | 1.1.11 | 2.1.8 | 2.2.2 ) for details on the release including a issues fixed and affected packages.



Azure App Services deployment

Deployment of these updates Azure App Services has begun. We’ll keep this section updated as the regions go live. Deployment to all regions is expected to complete in a few days.