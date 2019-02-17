Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: RJ TextEd 13.70

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 13.60 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog sinds versie 13.60 ziet er als volgt uit:.

Version 13.70

Chrome Preview (Chromium)

Updated libraries and component to version 72.0.3626.

Fold highlighting

Redesigned the fold highlight feature.

If the text cursor is inside a foldable area - the fold node icon and left margin line color, within the current fold, change to a color set in the themes manager.

The default Windows theme color is black and gray and for most dark themes it is set to white and silver. You can change it to anything you want in the theme manager (syntax highlighting section).

The current fold is also displayed in the annotation bar.

Script functions

Added a few new function to the "MainApp" object.

  • MainApp.JSON_Minify()
  • MainApp.JSON_PrettyPrint()
  • MainApp.HTML_TidyHTML()
  • MainApp.HTML_TidyXHTML()
  • MainApp.HTML_TidyXML()
  • MainApp.Sort_Ascending()
  • MainApp.Sort_Descending()
  • MainApp.Sort_AscendingNumeric()
  • MainApp.Sort_DescendingNumeric()
Running on Linux Wine

File explorer panels and file commander should both work now on Linux. Made several UI and font changes to improve the experience when running on Linux.

Tested on Linux Mint 19.1 Cinnamon (Wine 4.x - emulating Windows 7) using both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the program.

High DPI

Panels and panel buttons should work better now on high DPI displays. Fixed a few dialog window issues.

Program styles

Added a few new styles you can use when creating your own themes.

Misc
  • Made visual changes to the font drop-down lists in options.
Fixed
  • Title bar font should be the same as the GUI font set in options.
  • Color select issues in themes manager.
  • Save diff file issue.
  • Code fold draw issues.
  • Word count should include single digit numbers.
  • Some compare document issues.
  • Reload document issue.
  • Code explorer issue with Java.
  • File commander toolbar icon issue.

Version 13.61

High DPI changes

Made extensive changes to handle high DPI and 4K displays. Everything should be displayed properly now even if you are using themes.

  • All window title bar elements should scale properly throughout the application.
  • All message windows should scale properly.
  • File open/save windows should scale properly.
  • All elements in the "Home" page should scale properly.
  • Replaced several components.
  • Fixed several minor issues throughout the program.
Search options

Added a new sub option to the search field auto completion option. If enabled it will auto drop down the search field list.

Line numbers

Changed how line numbers for the current line is displayed in wordwrap mode.

Fixed
  • Exception errors in "Tab color" dialog window.
  • TODO list button issue in code explorer panel.

Versienummer 13.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 74,30MB
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-02-2019 16:280

17-02-2019 • 16:28

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True