Versie 13.60 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog sinds versie 13.60 ziet er als volgt uit:.

Version 13.70

Updated libraries and component to version 72.0.3626.

Redesigned the fold highlight feature.

If the text cursor is inside a foldable area - the fold node icon and left margin line color, within the current fold, change to a color set in the themes manager.

The default Windows theme color is black and gray and for most dark themes it is set to white and silver. You can change it to anything you want in the theme manager (syntax highlighting section).

The current fold is also displayed in the annotation bar.

Added a few new function to the "MainApp" object.

MainApp.JSON_Minify()

MainApp.JSON_PrettyPrint()

MainApp.HTML_TidyHTML()

MainApp.HTML_TidyXHTML()

MainApp.HTML_TidyXML()

MainApp.Sort_Ascending()

MainApp.Sort_Descending()

MainApp.Sort_AscendingNumeric()

MainApp.Sort_DescendingNumeric()

File explorer panels and file commander should both work now on Linux. Made several UI and font changes to improve the experience when running on Linux.

Tested on Linux Mint 19.1 Cinnamon (Wine 4.x - emulating Windows 7) using both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the program.

Panels and panel buttons should work better now on high DPI displays. Fixed a few dialog window issues.

Added a few new styles you can use when creating your own themes.

Made visual changes to the font drop-down lists in options.

Title bar font should be the same as the GUI font set in options.

Color select issues in themes manager.

Save diff file issue.

Code fold draw issues.

Word count should include single digit numbers.

Some compare document issues.

Reload document issue.

Code explorer issue with Java.

File commander toolbar icon issue.

Version 13.61

Made extensive changes to handle high DPI and 4K displays. Everything should be displayed properly now even if you are using themes.

All window title bar elements should scale properly throughout the application.

All message windows should scale properly.

File open/save windows should scale properly.

All elements in the "Home" page should scale properly.

Replaced several components.

Fixed several minor issues throughout the program.

Added a new sub option to the search field auto completion option. If enabled it will auto drop down the search field list.

Changed how line numbers for the current line is displayed in wordwrap mode.