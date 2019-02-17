Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Firefly III 4.7.12

Firefly III logo (80 pix) Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 4.7.12 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release of Firefly III introduces a new command that will decrypt your database. If this command is not executed at the proper moment, you could break your database. Make sure you have a backup before you begin and read the upgrade instructions. Generally speaking, Docker and Composer based installations should be fine. But when in doubt, tread carefully.

4.7.12 was released to fix several shortcomings in v4.7.11's Docker image. Those in turn were caused by me. My apologies.

Changed

  • Issue 2085 Upgraded the LDAP code. To keep using LDAP, set the LOGIN_PROVIDER to ldap.

Fixed

  • Issue 2061 Some users reported empty update popups.
  • Issue 2070 A cache issue prevented rules from being applied correctly.
  • Issue 2071 Several issues with Postgres and date values with time zone information in them.
  • Issue 2081 Rules were not being applied when importing using FinTS.
  • Issue 2082 The mass-editor changed all dates to today.

Versienummer 4.7.12
Releasestatus Final
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/4.7.12.1
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-02-2019 12:32
1 • submitter: wouser

17-02-2019 • 12:32

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: wouser

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

Lees meer

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0SiNtEnEl
17 februari 2019 13:11
Top applicatie, loopt lekker op mijn docker instantie! Erg blij mee.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True