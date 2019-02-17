Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 4.7.12 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release of Firefly III introduces a new command that will decrypt your database. If this command is not executed at the proper moment, you could break your database. Make sure you have a backup before you begin and read the upgrade instructions. Generally speaking, Docker and Composer based installations should be fine. But when in doubt, tread carefully.

4.7.12 was released to fix several shortcomings in v4.7.11's Docker image. Those in turn were caused by me. My apologies.

Changed

Issue 2085 Upgraded the LDAP code. To keep using LDAP, set the LOGIN_PROVIDER to ldap .

Fixed