Er is met versienummer 4.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.192 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 4.2 (total 60):
- Unicode string normalization support.
- Support for ECC cryptographic keys.
- Support for mixing 32/64-bit dlls in the load path.
- Futex-based implementations for more synchronization primitives.
- 12453: Bad performance in Source based games
- 17913: Port Royale: sea is black
- 19748: Multiple games complain about checking occlusion query results from the wrong thread (Metro 2033, Unreal Tournament 3, Counter Strike: Source, Metro 2033, Call of Duty 4, Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, Final Fantasy XIV, Half-Life 2)
- 20083: SIV (System Information Viewer) v4.00 SIVDRIVER crashes to due invalid PIO_STACK_LOCATION->FileObject passed into IRP_MJ_DEVICE_CONTROL dispatch routine
- 21101: Can't use SHIFT key with onboard visual keyboard and wine application
- 23863: The Bard's Tale (2005): unplayable due to almost completely black screen
- 28167: EA Sports FIFA 11 crashes on startup
- 35096: Kerning misbehavior for Hebrew text in Office 2010
- 35889: wine1.6 display fuzzy chinese ttf fonts, but dialog fonts display normal
- 36201: valgrind shows a definite leak under crypt32/tests/store.c
- 36261: valgrind shows a use after free in d3d_device_inner_Release() ddraw/tests/ddraw{4,7}.c
- 36267: valgrind shows an invalid read in ddraw/tests/ddraw4.c
- 36340: valgrind shows several warnings in ddraw/tests/ddraw2.c
- 36343: valgrind shows some leaks in ddraw/tests/ddraw4.c
- 36348: valgrind shows a couple leaks in d3d9/tests/d3d9ex.c
- 36349: valgrind shows a few leaks in d3d9/tests/stateblock.c
- 36380: valgrind shows a possible leak in in ddraw/tests/ddraw1.c
- 36381: valgrind shows a couple possible leaks in in ddraw/tests/ddraw2.c
- 36382: valgrind shows a possible leak in in ddraw/tests/ddraw7.c
- 36620: valgrind shows a few invalid reads in ddraw/tests/ddraw1.c
- 36621: valgrind shows several definite leaks in ddraw/tests/ddraw1.c
- 36623: valgrind shows some leaks in ddraw/tests/ddraw7.c
- 36631: valgrind shows a definite leak in in ddraw/tests/ddraw2.c
- 36658: valgrind shows an invalid read in ddraw/tests/d3d.c
- 36660: ddraw/tests/d3d.c CapsTest crashes under valgrind
- 36689: ddrawex/tests/surface.c crashes under valgrind/nvidia
- 37639: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function vssapi.dll.?CreateVssBackupComponents@@YGJPAPAVIVssBackupComponents@@@Z (AlphaShadow v1.2, EMC Retrospect 7)
- 38021: 64-bit Planetside 2 fails to load bundled xinput1_3.dll (loader must check architecture before trying to load module)
- 38138: Avencast: Rise of the Mage: invisible doors
- 38685: valgrind shows an invalid read in d3d9/tests/d3d9ex.c
- 39080: The Settlers: Rise of an Empire: world geometry broken
- 40036: Shadows of Destiny Crash After Begins
- 41168: Test Drive Unlimited Crash before entry main menu
- 42573: Several Flickering Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus
- 42704: 1Password 6.4.377 needs function bcrypt.dll.BCryptDeriveKeyPBKDF2
- 42734: NormalizeString (Unicode normalization) is not implemented
- 42911: Bayonetta: launches but screen stays black
- 44150: Alien vs Predator: Crash in DX11 Mode
- 45312: AC Syndicate needs bcrypt algorythm/functions (ECDH_P256, BCryptGenerateKeyPair, BCryptFinalizeKeyPair)
- 45473: Rogue Squadron 3D crashes on startup
- 45524: Add a futex-based implementation of condition variables
- 45570: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game (anticheat engine, incorrect implementation of LdrInitializeThunk)
- 45820: Symantec Eraser Control Driver 'eeCtrl64.sys' (Norton 360) crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExpInterlocked{Push,Pop}EntrySList
- 46047: Multiple applications want Windows 8+ futex-like operations kernelbase.dll.WaitOnAddress, kernelbase.dll.WakeByAddress{All,Single} (VLC)
- 46088: BETest tool from Windows 10 SDK (10.0.17763.x) crashes on unimplemented function vssapi.dll.CreateVssBackupComponentsInternal
- 46127: aria2 1.34 fails to connect, reports 'WinTLS: Channel setup failed. Schannel provider did not fulfill requested flags. Excepted: 33180 Actual: 33052'
- 46208: Elite Dangerous is unstable in wine-devel
- 46252: StarCitizen has bad performance
- 46300: Yousician: unimplemented function mfplat.dll.MFGetSystemTime
- 46341: kernel32/tests/pipe.c shows uninitialized memory use in test_overlapped_transport()
- 46387: ReactOS/Windows XP TASKMGR: Column headers don't scroll when scrolling horizontally (multiple listview or header control)
- 46516: AfterEffects CS16 headless renderer crashes due to missing crypt32 functions CryptHashCertificate2 and CryptImportPublicKeyInfoEx2
- 46565: Disney's Chicken Little displays text upside down
- 46581: HeidiSQL generates OLE error when executing custom queries against MSSQL server.
- 46602: 3D Custom Girl fails to render characters
- 46611: Readiris 17 fails to load when d2d1 is enabled: fixme:d2d:d2d_factory_CreateGeometryGroup iface
- 46617: Far Cry v1.40 locks up on the loading screen
- 46618: Far Cry v1.40 locks up when changing screen resolution or anti-aliasing level
- 46631: winecfg fails to load
- 46644: Ichitarou crashes when creating a new document (needs msvcrt._ismbcl1)