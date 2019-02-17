Er is met versienummer 4.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.192 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Unicode string normalization support.

Support for ECC cryptographic keys.

Support for mixing 32/64-bit dlls in the load path.

Futex-based implementations for more synchronization primitives. Bugs fixed in 4.2 (total 60): 12453: Bad performance in Source based games

17913: Port Royale: sea is black

19748: Multiple games complain about checking occlusion query results from the wrong thread (Metro 2033, Unreal Tournament 3, Counter Strike: Source, Metro 2033, Call of Duty 4, Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, Final Fantasy XIV, Half-Life 2)

20083: SIV (System Information Viewer) v4.00 SIVDRIVER crashes to due invalid PIO_STACK_LOCATION->FileObject passed into IRP_MJ_DEVICE_CONTROL dispatch routine

21101: Can't use SHIFT key with onboard visual keyboard and wine application

23863: The Bard's Tale (2005): unplayable due to almost completely black screen

28167: EA Sports FIFA 11 crashes on startup

35096: Kerning misbehavior for Hebrew text in Office 2010

35889: wine1.6 display fuzzy chinese ttf fonts, but dialog fonts display normal

36201: valgrind shows a definite leak under crypt32/tests/store.c

36261: valgrind shows a use after free in d3d_device_inner_Release() ddraw/tests/ddraw{4,7}.c

36267: valgrind shows an invalid read in ddraw/tests/ddraw4.c

36340: valgrind shows several warnings in ddraw/tests/ddraw2.c

36343: valgrind shows some leaks in ddraw/tests/ddraw4.c

36348: valgrind shows a couple leaks in d3d9/tests/d3d9ex.c

36349: valgrind shows a few leaks in d3d9/tests/stateblock.c

36380: valgrind shows a possible leak in in ddraw/tests/ddraw1.c

36381: valgrind shows a couple possible leaks in in ddraw/tests/ddraw2.c

36382: valgrind shows a possible leak in in ddraw/tests/ddraw7.c

36620: valgrind shows a few invalid reads in ddraw/tests/ddraw1.c

36621: valgrind shows several definite leaks in ddraw/tests/ddraw1.c

36623: valgrind shows some leaks in ddraw/tests/ddraw7.c

36631: valgrind shows a definite leak in in ddraw/tests/ddraw2.c

36658: valgrind shows an invalid read in ddraw/tests/d3d.c

36660: ddraw/tests/d3d.c CapsTest crashes under valgrind

36689: ddrawex/tests/surface.c crashes under valgrind/nvidia

37639: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function vssapi.dll.?CreateVssBackupComponents@@YGJPAPAVIVssBackupComponents@@@Z (AlphaShadow v1.2, EMC Retrospect 7)

38021: 64-bit Planetside 2 fails to load bundled xinput1_3.dll (loader must check architecture before trying to load module)

38138: Avencast: Rise of the Mage: invisible doors

38685: valgrind shows an invalid read in d3d9/tests/d3d9ex.c

39080: The Settlers: Rise of an Empire: world geometry broken

40036: Shadows of Destiny Crash After Begins

41168: Test Drive Unlimited Crash before entry main menu

42573: Several Flickering Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus

42704: 1Password 6.4.377 needs function bcrypt.dll.BCryptDeriveKeyPBKDF2

42734: NormalizeString (Unicode normalization) is not implemented

42911: Bayonetta: launches but screen stays black

44150: Alien vs Predator: Crash in DX11 Mode

45312: AC Syndicate needs bcrypt algorythm/functions (ECDH_P256, BCryptGenerateKeyPair, BCryptFinalizeKeyPair)

45473: Rogue Squadron 3D crashes on startup

45524: Add a futex-based implementation of condition variables

45570: League of Legends 8.12+ fails to start a game (anticheat engine, incorrect implementation of LdrInitializeThunk)

45820: Symantec Eraser Control Driver 'eeCtrl64.sys' (Norton 360) crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExpInterlocked{Push,Pop}EntrySList

46047: Multiple applications want Windows 8+ futex-like operations kernelbase.dll.WaitOnAddress, kernelbase.dll.WakeByAddress{All,Single} (VLC)

46088: BETest tool from Windows 10 SDK (10.0.17763.x) crashes on unimplemented function vssapi.dll.CreateVssBackupComponentsInternal

46127: aria2 1.34 fails to connect, reports 'WinTLS: Channel setup failed. Schannel provider did not fulfill requested flags. Excepted: 33180 Actual: 33052'

46208: Elite Dangerous is unstable in wine-devel

46252: StarCitizen has bad performance

46300: Yousician: unimplemented function mfplat.dll.MFGetSystemTime

46341: kernel32/tests/pipe.c shows uninitialized memory use in test_overlapped_transport()

46387: ReactOS/Windows XP TASKMGR: Column headers don't scroll when scrolling horizontally (multiple listview or header control)

46516: AfterEffects CS16 headless renderer crashes due to missing crypt32 functions CryptHashCertificate2 and CryptImportPublicKeyInfoEx2

46565: Disney's Chicken Little displays text upside down

46581: HeidiSQL generates OLE error when executing custom queries against MSSQL server.

46602: 3D Custom Girl fails to render characters

46611: Readiris 17 fails to load when d2d1 is enabled: fixme:d2d:d2d_factory_CreateGeometryGroup iface

46617: Far Cry v1.40 locks up on the loading screen

46618: Far Cry v1.40 locks up when changing screen resolution or anti-aliasing level

46631: winecfg fails to load

46644: Ichitarou crashes when creating a new document (needs msvcrt._ismbcl1)