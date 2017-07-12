Versie 3.4 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. In de nieuwe uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Sessions can now be commented on close. The comment can then be looked up on my.anydesk.com. If you don't want to comment, just clear the comment field. You will need a licence in order to use this new feature. Please get an evaluation licence on http://anydesk.com/trial-licence.

Address Book: AnyDesk now supports multiple address books. They can be added (up to a certain limit) and deleted. The number of available address books depends on your licence.

Status bars now also show the remote user name. Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash on connecting due to monitor detection failure.

Address Book: Fixed tag validation on rename.

After elevation the backend user name in the chat was SYSTEM. Other Changes Fixed and updated interfaces of installer, uninstaller, updater and global settings windows.