Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AnyDesk 3.4

Door , 0 reacties, bron: AnyDesk

AnyDesk logo (75 pix)Versie 3.4 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. In de nieuwe uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Sessions can now be commented on close. The comment can then be looked up on my.anydesk.com. If you don't want to comment, just clear the comment field. You will need a licence in order to use this new feature. Please get an evaluation licence on http://anydesk.com/trial-licence.
  • Address Book: AnyDesk now supports multiple address books. They can be added (up to a certain limit) and deleted. The number of available address books depends on your licence.
  • Status bars now also show the remote user name.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a crash on connecting due to monitor detection failure.
  • Address Book: Fixed tag validation on rename.
  • After elevation the backend user name in the chat was SYSTEM.
Other Changes
  • Fixed and updated interfaces of installer, uninstaller, updater and global settings windows.

Versienummer 3.4
Releasestatus Final
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/remote-desktop
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*