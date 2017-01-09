Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 13 reacties
Bron: KeePass Password Safe

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.35 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • New KDBX 4 file format, which supports various new features (listed below; e.g. Argon2).
  • Added Argon2 key derivation function (it can be activated in the database settings dialog).
  • Improved header and data authentication in KDBX 4 files (using HMAC-SHA-256, Encrypt-then-MAC scheme).
  • Added ChaCha20 (RFC 7539) encryption algorithm (it can be activated as KDBX file encryption algorithm in the database settings dialog; furthermore, it supersedes Salsa20 as default for generating the inner random stream of KDBX 4 files).
  • Added support for opening entry URLs with Firefox or Opera in private mode via the context menu -> 'URL(s)' -> 'Open with ... (Private)'.
  • Added URL override suggestions for Firefox and Opera in private mode in the URL override suggestions drop-down list in the entry dialog.
  • Added optional built-in global URL overrides for opening HTTP/HTTPS URLs with Firefox or Opera in private mode.
  • Added {PICKFIELD} placeholder, which shows a dialog to pick a field whose value will be inserted.
  • Added option 'Hide "Close Database" toolbar button when at most one database is opened' (turned on by default).
  • Added option 'Show additional auto-type menu commands', which can be turned on to show menu commands for performing entry auto-type with some specific sequences.
  • Added menu command 'Selected Entry's Group' (with keyboard shortcut Ctrl+G) in 'Edit' -> 'Show Entries' (and a context menu equivalent 'Show Parent Group' in 'Selected Entries'), which opens the parent group of the currently selected entry and selects the entry again.
  • Added menu commands in 'Edit' -> 'Show Entries' to show entries that expire in a specific number of days (1, 2, 3) or weeks (1, 2, 4, 8) or in the future.
  • Added configuration option that specifies the number of days within which entries are considered to expire 'soon' (the default is 7).
  • Added option for changing the alternate item background color.
  • When the option 'Remember key sources' is enabled, KeePass now also remembers whether a master password has been used.
  • Added option 'Force changing the master key the next time (once)' (in 'File' -> 'Database Settings' -> tab 'Advanced').
  • Added parameters 'Window style' and 'Verb' for the 'Execute command line / URL' trigger action.
  • Added support for importing mSecure 3.5.5 CSV files.
  • Added support for importing Password Saver 4.1.2 XML files.
  • Added support for importing Enpass 5.3.0.1 TXT files.
  • Enhanced SplashID CSV import (added support for the old version 3.4, added mappings for types of the latest version, groups are now created only for categories, and types are imported as tags).
  • LastPass import: added support for CSV files exported by the LastPass Chrome extension, which encodes some special characters as XML entities.
  • Added 'KeePass KDBX (2.34, Old Format)' export module.
  • Export using XSL transformation: added support for the 'xsl:output' element in XSL files.
  • If the global auto-type hot key is Ctrl+Alt+A and the current input locale is Polish, KeePass now shows a warning dialog (telling the user that Ctrl+Alt+A is in conflict with a system key combination producing a character).
  • Added Alt+X Unicode character conversion support in rich text boxes on Unix-like systems.
  • For development snapshots, the 'About' dialog now shows the snapshot version (in the form 'YYMMDD').
  • Plugins can provide other key derivation functions now.
  • The header of KDBX 4 files is extensible by plugins.
  • Enhanced support for developing encryption algorithm plugins.
  • Plugins can now store custom data in groups and entries.
  • Plugin data stored in the database, a group or an entry can now be inspected (and deleted) in the database maintenance dialog, the group dialog and the entry dialog, respectively.
  • For plugins: file closing events now contain information about whether KeePass is exiting, locking or performing a trigger action.
  • Added workaround for .NET handle cast overflow bug in InputLanguage.Culture.
  • Added workaround for Mono ignoring the Ctrl+I shortcut.
  • Added workaround for Mono clipboard bug.
  • Added workaround for Mono not focusing the default control in the entry editing dialog.
  • Added workaround for a Mono timer bug that caused high CPU load while showing a file save confirmation dialog.
  • Added Mono workaround: when running on Mac OS X, KeePass now does not try to instantiate a tray icon anymore.
  • Added workaround for XDoTool sending diacritic characters in incorrect case.
  • TrlUtil now recommends to clear the 'Unused Text' tab.
Improvements:
  • Improved behavior when searching entries with exclusions (terms prefixed with '-').
  • Improved support for auto-typing into target windows using different keyboard layouts.
  • Auto-Type: improved support for keyboard layouts with keys where Shift,Caps Lock and no modifier result in 3 different characters.
  • Auto-Type: improved support for spacing modifier letters (U+02B0 to U+02FF).
  • Global auto-type now works with target windows having empty titles.
  • When copying entries to the clipboard, the data package now includes custom icons used by the entries.
  • Unified behavior when drag&dropping a field containing a placeholder.
  • Improved entry edit confirmation dialog.
  • If the screen height is insufficient to display a dialog, the dialog's banner (if the dialog has one) is now removed to save some space.
  • Some tooltips are now displayed for a longer time.
  • A new entry created using a template now does not include the history of the template anymore.
  • For empty RTF attachments, the internal data editor now by default uses the font that is specified for TXT files.
  • Internal data editor: added support for changing the format of mixed-format selections.
  • Internal data viewer and editor: null characters ('\0', not '0') in texts are now automatically replaced by spaces (like Notepad on Windows 10).
  • Improved encoding signature handling for conversions during text attachment imports (via the 'Text Encoding' dialog).
  • File transactions are not used anymore for files that have a reparse point (e.g. symbolic links).
  • Improved XSL stylesheets for KDBX XML files.
  • The internal window manager is now thread-safe.
  • Improved date/time handling.
  • Improved button image disposal.
  • When synchronizing two databases, custom data (by plugins) is now merged.
  • When opening a database file, corrupted icon indices are now automatically replaced by default values.
  • Added some more entropy sources for the seed of the cryptographically secure pseudo-random number generator (environment variables, command line, full operating system version, current culture).
  • ChaCha20 is now used during password generation (instead of Salsa20).
  • ChaCha20 is now used as fallback process memory encryption algorithm (instead of Salsa20).
  • When the encryption algorithm for a database file is unknown, the error message now shows the UUID of the algorithm.
  • In KDBX 4, header field lengths are now 4 bytes wide.
  • In KDBX 4, entry attachments are now stored in an inner, binary header (encrypted, possibly compressed), before the XML part; this reduces the database file size and improves the loading/saving performance.
  • In KDBX 4, the inner random stream cipher ID and key (to support process memory protection) are now stored in the inner header instead of in the outer header.
  • KPScript: the 'ChangeMasterKey' command now also updates the master key change date.
  • TrlUtil: improved validation warning dialogs.
  • The MSI file now requires any .NET Framework version, not a specific one.
  • The MSI file is now built using Visual Studio 2015.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • When executing a {HMACOTP} placeholder, the last modification time of the corresponding entry is now updated.
  • Key files containing exactly 64 alphanumeric characters are now loaded as intended.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

KeePass Password Safe geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:2.35
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:KeePass Password Safe
Download:http://keepass.info/download.html
Bestandsgrootte:2,96MB
Licentietype:GPL
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (13)

-113013+17+22+30Ongemodereerd4
0 Reinoud95
9 januari 2017 17:32
Als iemand denkt: zoiets wil ik! Dan zou ik eerst kijken naar LastPass. Ik ben in de kerstvakantie volledig over gegaan en het is zo veel gemakkelijker te gebruiken.
Reageer
+2 Fopper21
@Reinoud959 januari 2017 17:46
Met dat verschil dat LastPass (wat ik zelf overigens gebruik) je gegevens in the cloud opslaat. Welliswaar allemaal versleuteld, toch is dat een risico dat je moet afwegen tegen het gebruiksgemak. Bij KeePass heb je zelf de controle over de opslag en dus potentieel veiliger.
Reageer
+2 RikH
@Reinoud959 januari 2017 18:20
Als aanvulling op bovenstaande reacties wil ik noemen dat KeePass ook een audit heeft ondergaan van de Europese Commissie.
nieuws: EC laat na enquête audit uitvoeren van KeePass en Apache
Reageer
+1 Fleximex
@Reinoud959 januari 2017 18:02
Als Tweaker vind ik KeePass toch wat geschikter. Open-source, keuze voor het offline houden van je wachtwoord file (hoewel ik 'm sync via Google Drive) en veel meer aanpasbaar naar je wens. Verder zijn er heel veel plug-ins en enkele, eveneens open-source, smartphone apps om uit te kiezen.

LastPass is wel handig inderdaad. Maar met KeePass kan ik niet zeggen dat ik iets mis. Ik typ mijn master password in, en drag & drop mijn wachtwoorden naar het formulier. As easy as that. Een nieuw wachtwoord toevoegen is gewoon 'Add Entry', typ de naam en klaar.

Het voordeel van KeePass is dat het allemaal simpel is. Het enige wat mis kan gaan is dat ik het master password vergeet of deze per ongeluk openbaar maak.

LastPass is niet open-source, is eigendom van een bedrijf met belangen (LogMeIn), is een browser extension en het verzorgt de sync zelf. In principe is dat helemaal geen probleem en ook een deel placebo.
Maar met deze dingen moet je ook paranoia zijn en van het slechtste uit gaan i.m.o.
Reageer
0 jooncheez
@Fleximex9 januari 2017 18:04
Enpass is closed source, maar slaat niks op op hun eigen servers. Hetzelfde als KeePass, je houdt het bestand lokaal of je synct het met je eigen cloud provider.
Reageer
+1 bones
9 januari 2017 18:01
Lijkt me niks om wachtwoorden hierin op te slaan. Als je dus een crash hebt ben je alle wachtwoorden ook kwijt.
Reageer
+1 dennis_-_b
@bones9 januari 2017 18:08
Het programma gebruik je alleen op de password database te openen. Waar je de database opslaat is aan u.

edit:
Als je je wachtwoorden kwijt ben door een crash (als dit mogelijk is) is dat nog niet zo erg dan je wachtwoorden openbaar zijn geraakt. Het is wel vervelend, maar niet het einde van de wereld imho.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dennis_-_b op 9 januari 2017 18:09]

Reageer
0 soundblast
@bones9 januari 2017 18:33
Als je daar bang voor bent kan je ook een uitdraai maken van je wachtwoorden vanuit het programma. Kan je ze daarna een een brandbestendige dossierkoffer doen, welke je in een kluis zet tegen inbraak.
Reageer
+1 jooncheez
9 januari 2017 17:49
Ben zelf erg tevreden over Enpass. Gratis, alleen de mobile apps vereisen een eenmalige aankoop.

De UI van KeePass is redelijk verouderd en ik vind het niet heel fijn meer werken.
Reageer
0 RoccoS
@jooncheez9 januari 2017 17:51
Ben ook erg tevreden over Enpass. Jammer dat de mobiele app zo duur is (€10), maar ik vind het het geld waard.
Reageer
+1 jooncheez
@RoccoS9 januari 2017 17:56
Ik zie nu trouwens dat inmiddels de mobile apps van LastPass gratis zijn.

Zowel Enpass als LastPass zijn zo goed als gratis alternatieven voor KeePass, met een veel betere werking.

Grote voordeel van KeePass is natuurlijk dat het open source is..
Reageer
0 J-D
@jooncheez9 januari 2017 18:32
De Enpass apps zijn gratis te downloaden als "trial" waarbij er maar 20 items worden weergegeven. Middels een in-app aankoop kan je de volledige versie ontgrendelen. Zie Enpass.io > Pricing voor meer info.

Heb Enpass wel geprobeerd maar maak er zelf geen gebruik meer van. KeePass voldoet nog steeds en de 3rd party apps voldoen ook nog goed. De GUI is niet de modernste maar, in mijn optiek, werkt deze prima.
Reageer
0 JeroenED
9 januari 2017 18:04
New KDBX 4 file format, which supports various new features (listed below; e.g. Argon2).

Weet iemand hoe snel dit zal geïmplementeerd worden in mobiele apps (eg. KeePass2Android) wil mijn huidige database converteren naar dit nieuw formaat.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True