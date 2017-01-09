Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: Tweaking.com

Windows Repair logo (75 pix) Tweaking.com heeft een nieuwe versie van Windows Repair uitgebracht. Dit programma is in staat om een groot aantal problemen te verhelpen, zoals fouten in het register of met bestandsbevoegdheden, of veroorzaakt door een virus. De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn. Voordat het met de reparaties begint, wordt onder meer de mogelijkheid geboden om de harde schijf op fouten te controleren, een scan van de systeembestanden te maken en natuurlijk om een back-up van het register en een systeemherstelpunt te maken. Het programma kan gratis worden gebruikt, ook in commerciële omgevingen. Voor twintig dollar kan er ook een pro-licentie worden gekocht, die extra opties biedt en de verdere ontwikkeling van het programma steunt. Sinds versie 3.9.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Windows Repair version 3.9.22
  • Updated Repair WMI
  • Added new Pink and Black color theme, submitted by a user, to the color options.
  • Multiple small bug fixes and code changes.
Changes in Windows Repair version 3.9.21
  • Complete redo of the registry and file permissions repairs on 7, 8, 8.1 and 10. These two repairs would normally go and set owner and permissions on all registry, file and folders on the system, then go and set the default permissions on the default items on a system.
    This had pros and cons. A pro was that permissions that might be messed up on something not normally in windows would get fixed, a con is some things not part of windows that don't like their permissions touched would break. Windows 10 is also extremely fragile to what permissions are set to.
    The program also had to set the owner first to make sure it had permission to restore the defaults, it now sets the owner only on the items that are being restore to default and not to anything else on the system.
    This speeds up the two repairs dramatically and also makes administrators happy since any locked down items wont be touched.
  • Due to the new change of the file permissions, on windows 7 and newer no drive letters will show under the repair as it now only sets the permissions for the defaults and nothing else.
  • Updated ManageACL_32 and ManageACL_64 to v1.7.0
  • Multiple small bug fixes and code changes.

Windows Repair screenshot (620 pix)

System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Windows Repair geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:3.9.22
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Tweaking.com
Download:http://www.tweaking.com/content/page/windows_repair_all_in_one.html
Bestandsgrootte:29,53MB
Licentietype:Freeware/Betaald
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 Bor

9 januari 2017 19:39
Ik kan deze tool absoluut niet zomaar aanraden. Vaak worden problemen niet helemaal of zelfs helemaal niet opgelost. Hier heb ik bij de vorige versies ook al eens over geschreven.

De in de releasenotes aangehaalde permissiefix zou ik al helemaal niet gebruiken of aan willen raden. Meer dan eens worden permissies hierbij veel te ruim ingesteld wat ernstige security issues met zich mee kan brengen.Uit eerdere releasenotes;

Removed the "Everyone" group from the permissions repairs (Unless it is part of any of the defaults). It use to be set with full access to fix odd bugs. but it was a security hole as on some systems you can enable an anonymous user to be part of the everyone group, and thus have full access.

Bovenstaand levert een schrijnend security gat in je systeem!

Er bestaat niet zo iets als "default" security instellingen op een systeem wat al in gebruik is. Je bent vaak beter af door zelf te troubleshooten of het gebruik van Microsoft eigen tools (wat dit programma op de achtergrond ook deels doet). Op die manier weet je precies wat je aanpast en zit je later niet met de spreekwoordelijke gebakken peren wanneer je nieuwe issues hebt geïntroduceerd of je security instellingen ineens niet meer kloppen met alle risico's van dien.
Reageer
0 Marctraider
@Bor9 januari 2017 20:02
Tjah.... Beetje zoals die registry cleaners die je systeem vaak alleen nog maar verrotter maken...

'Ongebruikte' entities uit het register halen e.d....

Volgens mij heeft Windows zelf ook command line tools om de integriteit van het systeem te controleren en te fixen, als je dan alsnog problemen hebt is dit vaak te wijten aan drivers of rare applicaties of spyware dat opstart bij het booten...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True