Tweaking.com heeft een nieuwe versie van Windows Repair uitgebracht. Dit programma is in staat om een groot aantal problemen te verhelpen, zoals fouten in het register of met bestandsbevoegdheden, of veroorzaakt door een virus. De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn. Voordat het met de reparaties begint, wordt onder meer de mogelijkheid geboden om de harde schijf op fouten te controleren, een scan van de systeembestanden te maken en natuurlijk om een back-up van het register en een systeemherstelpunt te maken. Het programma kan gratis worden gebruikt, ook in commerciële omgevingen. Voor twintig dollar kan er ook een pro-licentie worden gekocht, die extra opties biedt en de verdere ontwikkeling van het programma steunt. Sinds versie 3.9.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Windows Repair version 3.9.22
Changes in Windows Repair version 3.9.21
- Updated Repair WMI
- Added new Pink and Black color theme, submitted by a user, to the color options.
- Multiple small bug fixes and code changes.
- Complete redo of the registry and file permissions repairs on 7, 8, 8.1 and 10. These two repairs would normally go and set owner and permissions on all registry, file and folders on the system, then go and set the default permissions on the default items on a system.
This had pros and cons. A pro was that permissions that might be messed up on something not normally in windows would get fixed, a con is some things not part of windows that don't like their permissions touched would break. Windows 10 is also extremely fragile to what permissions are set to.
The program also had to set the owner first to make sure it had permission to restore the defaults, it now sets the owner only on the items that are being restore to default and not to anything else on the system.
This speeds up the two repairs dramatically and also makes administrators happy since any locked down items wont be touched.
- Due to the new change of the file permissions, on windows 7 and newer no drive letters will show under the repair as it now only sets the permissions for the defaults and nothing else.
- Updated ManageACL_32 and ManageACL_64 to v1.7.0
- Multiple small bug fixes and code changes.