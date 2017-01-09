Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 9 januari 2017 19:24, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Tweaking.com

Tweaking.com heeft een nieuwe versie van Windows Repair uitgebracht. Dit programma is in staat om een groot aantal problemen te verhelpen, zoals fouten in het register of met bestandsbevoegdheden, of veroorzaakt door een virus. De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn. Voordat het met de reparaties begint, wordt onder meer de mogelijkheid geboden om de harde schijf op fouten te controleren, een scan van de systeembestanden te maken en natuurlijk om een back-up van het register en een systeemherstelpunt te maken. Het programma kan gratis worden gebruikt, ook in commerciële omgevingen. Voor twintig dollar kan er ook een pro-licentie worden gekocht, die extra opties biedt en de verdere ontwikkeling van het programma steunt. Sinds versie 3.9.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: