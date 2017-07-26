Tweaking.com heeft versie 4.0 van Windows Repair uitgebracht. Dit programma is in staat om een groot aantal problemen te verhelpen, zoals fouten in het register of met bestandsbevoegdheden, of veroorzaakt door een virus. De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn. Voordat het met de reparaties begint, wordt onder meer de mogelijkheid geboden om de harde schijf op fouten te controleren, een scan van de systeembestanden te maken en natuurlijk om een back-up van het register en een systeemherstelpunt te maken.

Het programma kan gratis worden gebruikt en voor 25 dollar kan er ook een pro-licentie worden gekocht, die extra opties biedt, waaronder een automatische updatefunctie, extra opschoonmogelijkheden en enkele tweaks. Daarnaast is er een versie die binnen een technische dienst mag worden gebruikt. De changelog voor versie 4.0 ziet er als volgt uit: