Tweaking.com heeft versie 4.0 van Windows Repair uitgebracht. Dit programma is in staat om een groot aantal problemen te verhelpen, zoals fouten in het register of met bestandsbevoegdheden, of veroorzaakt door een virus. De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn. Voordat het met de reparaties begint, wordt onder meer de mogelijkheid geboden om de harde schijf op fouten te controleren, een scan van de systeembestanden te maken en natuurlijk om een back-up van het register en een systeemherstelpunt te maken.
Het programma kan gratis worden gebruikt en voor 25 dollar kan er ook een pro-licentie worden gekocht, die extra opties biedt, waaronder een automatische updatefunctie, extra opschoonmogelijkheden en enkele tweaks. Daarnaast is er een versie die binnen een technische dienst mag worden gebruikt. De changelog voor versie 4.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version v4.0.0
- Massive new update, over 1 year worth of work and code, to many changes to list but will list some of the more important ones.
- v3 pro users will still have all the pro features from v3 unlocked and only the new v4 pro features will be locked and the program will give them the option of upgrading to v4 pro at a discount. This will update your key to work with v4 so no new key is needed.
- Updated the tray icon program with more tools and options and the ability to reboot into safe mode right from the tray icon.
- User interface and controls have all been redone and updated. The program better supports high dpi systems.
- Added a new help file that has help on every section in the program.
- Updated a lot of repairs, also increasing the speed of the repairs.
- Added a new repairs preset feature, you can easily choose a preset to choose which repairs to run.
- Added a new pro feature where you can create your own custom repair presets.
- Added new pro feature where you can backup and restore permissions. (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, Windows Firewall Cleanup. (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, Missing Package Files - Reg Cleanup. (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, Unhide Hidden Files. (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, Restore Default Printer Ports. (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, TrustedInstaller (Owner/Permissions). (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, Run As System Account. (More info in the help file)
- Added new pro feature, Windows Services (Advanced). (More info in the help file)
- The system tweaks pro feature has been redone.
- Many, many bug fixes, changes and improvements across the entire program.