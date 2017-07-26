Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Go 1.9rc1

0 reacties, bron: Go Announcements Mailing List

Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 ontwikkeld wordt door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, OS X, FreeBSD en Windows op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk uitgevoerd worden. Het team heeft de eerste release candidate van Go 1.9 vrijgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

Go 1.9 Release Candidate 1 is released

Hello gophers,

We have just released go1.9rc1, a release candidate of Go 1.9. It is cut from release-branch.go1.9 at the revision tagged go1.9rc1.

Thank you to everyone who has helped to test Go 1.9 so far. We still need more people to test, especially on production workloads. Your help is invaluable.

Report any problems using the issue tracker:
https://golang.org/issue/new

If you have Go installed already, the easiest way to try go1.9rc1 is by using this tool:
https://godoc.org/golang.org/x/build/version/go1.9rc1

You can download binary and source distributions from the usual place:
https://golang.org/dl/#go1.9rc1

To find out what has changed in Go 1.9, read the draft release notes:
https://tip.golang.org/doc/go1.9

Documentation for Go 1.9 is available at:
https://tip.golang.org/

Cheers,
Chris
Versienummer 1.9rc1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Go Announcements Mailing List
Download https://golang.org/dl/#go1.9rc1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
