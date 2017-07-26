Het pfSense project is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft pfSense 2.3.4-p1 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

2.3.4-p1 New Features and Changes



The 2.3.4-p1 errata release is a minor release after 2.3.4 and contains beneficial security and bug fixes.



Security / Errata pfSense-SA-17_05.webgui: Fixed a potential XSS issue in the diag_edit.php file browser Fixed a potential XSS in handling of the 'type' parameter on diag_table.php Fixed validation and a potential XSS in interface names on firewall_nat_edit.php

pfSense-SA-17_06.webgui: Added a warning screen to the GUI and prevent access if the client IP address is currently in the lockout table, and also remove the client's connection states

Bug Fixes



Captive Portal Fixed Captive Portal RADIUS Authentication to only cache credentials when required to perform reauthentication

Restored the captive portal feature to view the captive portal page directly from the portal web server as an additional button Dynamic DNS Fixed issues with wildcard CNAME records disappearing from Loopia when doing a DNS update

Fixed issues with CloudFlare Dynamic DNS

Fixed Hover Dynamic DNS updates so they Verify the SSL Peer Logging Added syslogd service definition to enable status display and control

Fixed issues with syslogd stopping when installing or uninstalling some packages Virtual IP Addresses Fixed issues with CARP status display overmatching some VIP numbers

Fixed pid file handling for choparp (Proxy ARP Daemon)

Added the ability to sort the Virtual IP address list DNS Fixed diag_dns.php so it will not create an empty alias if name does not resolve

Fixed diag_dns.php to not show Add Alias if the user does not have privileges to add an alais

Fixed diag_dns.php to change the update alias button text after adding an alias

Fixed diag_dns.php to disable the Add Alias button when the host field is changed

Fixed calls to unbound-control to have the full configuration path specified so they do not fail

Fixed handling of "redirect" zone entries in the DNS Resolver so they do not produce invalid zones

Changed the way the DNS Resolver code writes out host entries, so the zones are more well-formed

Changed the way the DNS Resolver process (unbound) is stopped, to allow it to exit cleanly. Interfaces Fixed DHCPv6 to request a prefix delegation even if no interfaces are set to track6

Updated handling of original MAC address retention for interfaces with spoofed MACs

Fixed an array handling problem when working with gateway entries on the Interface configuration page

Fixed handling of MSS clamping values for PPPoE/L2TP/PPTP WANs DHCP Fixed an issue where some DHCP Lease information was encoded twice with htmlentities/htmlspecialchars

Fixed an issue where in some edge cases, a variable was not properly set in a loop, leading to a previous value being reused Misc Removed "/usr/local/share/examples" from obsolete files list, some packages rely on the files being there

Added a few more items to status.php for support purposes, such as a download button, socket buffer info, and the netgate ID

Fixed status.php to redact BGP MD5 password/key in output

Fixed OpenVPN to use is_numeric() to make sure $prefix is not 0

Changed the "Rule Information" section so it is consistent between firewall and NAT rule pages

Fixed APU2 detection for devices running coreboot v4.x

Fixed the tunable description for net.inet.ip.random_id

Fixed some outdated links for help and support

Fixed some issues with empty config tags in packages

Fixed issues with entry IDs after deleting Authentication Server instances