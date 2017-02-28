Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Tweaking.com

Windows Repair logo (75 pix) Tweaking.com heeft een nieuwe versie van Windows Repair uitgebracht. Dit programma is in staat om een groot aantal problemen te verhelpen, zoals fouten in het register of met bestandsbevoegdheden, of veroorzaakt door een virus. De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn. Voordat het met de reparaties begint, wordt onder meer de mogelijkheid geboden om de harde schijf op fouten te controleren, een scan van de systeembestanden te maken en natuurlijk om een back-up van het register en een systeemherstelpunt te maken. Het programma kan gratis worden gebruikt, ook in commerciële omgevingen. Voor twintig dollar kan er ook een pro-licentie worden gekocht, die extra opties biedt en de verdere ontwikkeling van het programma steunt. Sinds versie 3.9.24 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Windows Repair version 3.9.26
  • Bug fix & improvement in all permission repairs and commands.
    When the program sets default permissions it changes the account and machine SID in the default values for the machine it is running on.
    It got the machine SID based off the account SID. Problem was if you where on a domain and logged into a domain account the account SID as different that what the machine SID should have been. So the improper permissions would be set. This only happened on machines that where on a domain.
    The program now pulls the machine SID from one of the local accounts on the system and not the account it is running under. This will make sure the proper permissions are set on a domain computer.
  • Updated file permissions repair to run under the system account.
Changes in Windows Repair version 3.9.25
  • Multiple bug fixes in the "Repair Environment Variables" tool.
  • Fixed internal bug when removing duplicate items from a list if the text case was different it didn't treat it as a duplicate. This effected multiple areas of the program.
  • Other small fixes and changes that were found as I was working on the code.

Windows Repair screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.9.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tweaking.com
Download http://www.tweaking.com/content/page/windows_repair_all_in_one.html
Bestandsgrootte 29,72MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
+1 bistop1212
28 februari 2017 15:49
Deze tool al jaren op een USB stick omdat hij mij handig leek, heb hem echt nog nooit gebruikt :/
Gelukkig maar ook denk ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bistop1212 op 28 februari 2017 15:49]

0 jpsch
@bistop121228 februari 2017 15:58
De reparaties zijn ingrijpend, dus het is aan te raden het programma alleen te gebruiken als er weinig andere opties meer zijn.

Dit staat altijd als standaardzinnetje bij de bespreking. Zou het echt zoveel meer schade berokkenen dan b.v. CCleaner?
0 Vondelpark
@jpsch28 februari 2017 16:33
JA, dit programma kan zeer veel schade berokkenen.
Echt alleen gebruiken als een re-install geen optie is en alle andere opties geen effect hebben gesorteerd.
Maar, het kan een systeem wel redden!
0 KingHawk
@Vondelpark28 februari 2017 16:41
Inderdaad en de dingen die je niet nodig hebt bij de reparatie uitvinken zodat je niet onnodig dingen stukmaakt. Onlangs deze tool (met licentie) gebruikt om een laptop te repareren die niet mocht worden geherinstalleerd. Hierbij heb ik zover ik me herinner de wijzigingen voor de machtigingen van het register uitgezet omdat ik dacht dat dit niet nodig zou zijn bij de reparatie. Gelukkig heeft deze tool zonder schade aan te richten alles kunnen herstellen dat niet goed werkte. Was wel meer een gerichte reparatie dan de tool erop loslaten omdat iets het niet deed.
