HandBrake logo (75 pix) Versie 1.0.3 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Video
  • Fixed H.264 decoding using Libav where the initial GOP was dropped
  • Fixed 2-pass x265 encoding where the source header incorrectly specifies frame rate
  • Fixed 2-pass encoding with bob deinterlace and constant frame rate
  • Fixed a seek issue in Libav while reading MKV sources with embedded subtitles
  • Fixed multiple issues preventing Libav from opening WMV sources properly
  • Fixed miscellaneous issues in Libav
  • Fixed memory leaks in OpenCL
  • Improved sync for streams delayed by a large amount
Audio
  • Fixed a Libav crash encoding AAC at very high bitrates
  • Fixed a potential hang in Libav while decoding AAC
  • Improved Libav audio sync with MP4 sources containing edit lists
  • Improved mapping of single channel layouts to single channel layouts
Linux
  • Fixed a potential crash when selecting video encoders
  • Fixed various controls not applying values properly
Mac
  • Fixed a crash when attempting to edit a queued job
  • Improved audio start point to use edit lists when encoding using CoreAudio AAC
Windows
  • Fixed Title Specific Scan for DVD/Blu-ray
  • Fixed broken/missing NLMeans denoise tunes
  • Fixed an issue that could cause error -17 when encoding using Intel QuickSync Video
  • Fixed an issue where the SRT language code was not being set correctly

HandBrake screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype Freeware
+2 RolfLobker
28 februari 2017 19:39
Zojuist een alternatief tegengekomen dat ook kosteloos, advertentievrij en bloatwarevrij is, maar als pluspunt t.o.v. Handbrake GPU-acceleratie ondersteunt; StaxRip

https://github.com/stax76/staxrip

Zie ook: http://www.techspot.com/a...nding-playback/page5.html

Handbrake encoden h264 source naar h265: 44fps (~40 minuten)
StaxRip encoden h264 source naar NVIDIA H265: 676 fps (~3,5 minuten) (
(audio op just mux zetten in StaxRip)

Dit op een GTX1060 / i7-6800K.
Bottleneck lijkt de CPU te zijn, het NVEncC process verbruikt 50% van de totaal beschikbare CPU.

Resultaat is een 2,5GB bestand (HEVC) i.p.v. een 4,5 GB bestand (h264) in < 4 minuten.
De 6ch DTS audiotrack is 1GB dus alleen video een reductie van 3,5 naar 1,5 GB.

Encoden van H264 naar H264 (NVENC) haal ik > 1000fps en duurt het encoden van dezelfde film van 1,5 uur speelduur nog maar 2,5 minuut.

Met standaard x265 encoding doet StaxRip er net zo snel over als Handbrake.
+1 GreNade
28 februari 2017 18:46
Zo heerlijk dat er een videoconvert programma bestaat zonder advertenties en bloatware :D
+1 De_Delph
28 februari 2017 18:51
Dit tooltje is een must have om iTunes compatible video te maken op de Mac!
