Versie 1.0.3 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Video
Audio
- Fixed H.264 decoding using Libav where the initial GOP was dropped
- Fixed 2-pass x265 encoding where the source header incorrectly specifies frame rate
- Fixed 2-pass encoding with bob deinterlace and constant frame rate
- Fixed a seek issue in Libav while reading MKV sources with embedded subtitles
- Fixed multiple issues preventing Libav from opening WMV sources properly
- Fixed miscellaneous issues in Libav
- Fixed memory leaks in OpenCL
- Improved sync for streams delayed by a large amount
Linux
- Fixed a Libav crash encoding AAC at very high bitrates
- Fixed a potential hang in Libav while decoding AAC
- Improved Libav audio sync with MP4 sources containing edit lists
- Improved mapping of single channel layouts to single channel layouts
Mac
- Fixed a potential crash when selecting video encoders
- Fixed various controls not applying values properly
Windows
- Fixed a crash when attempting to edit a queued job
- Improved audio start point to use edit lists when encoding using CoreAudio AAC
- Fixed Title Specific Scan for DVD/Blu-ray
- Fixed broken/missing NLMeans denoise tunes
- Fixed an issue that could cause error -17 when encoding using Intel QuickSync Video
- Fixed an issue where the SRT language code was not being set correctly