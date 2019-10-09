Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of Subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door Mozilla, Facebook en OpenJDK. Versie 5.1.2 is eerder deze maand uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende lijst met aanpassingen:

Mercurial 5.1.2



Regularly scheduled bug fix release.



extensions phabricator: don't abort if property writing fails during amending tests test: allow different result for zstd compression (issue6188) Mercurial 5.1.1



Regularly scheduled bug fix release.



commands bookmarks: actual fix for race condition deleting bookmark core exchange: abort on pushing bookmarks pointing to secret changesets (issue6159)

python-zstandard: apply big-endian fix (issue6188)

fncache: make debugrebuildfncache not fail on broken fncache tests various test runner fixes

fixed use of tr --delete for tr(1) portability Mercurial 5.1



Regularly scheduled feature release. An overview of new features available. This is a regularly-scheduled quarterly feature release.



commands bookmark: also make bookmark cache depends of the changelog

bookmarks: actual fix for race condition deleting bookmark

bookmarks: actually trigger the race deleting bookmark in the test

bookmarks: backout the attempt to fix the delete race

bookmarks: keep bookmarks in .hg/store if new config set

bookmarks: use context manager when writing files

bookmarks: use correct store for "ambiguity check"

branch: abort if closing branch from a non-branchhead cset

branchcache: store the maximum tip in a variable inside for loop

commands: drop support for legacy ^cmd registration (API)

commit: add --force-close-branch flag to close a non-head changeset

commit: add a check if it is trying to close an already closed branch head

commit: add ability to print file status after each successful invocation

commit: allow --interactive to work again when naming a directory (issue6131)

commit: improve the files field of changelog for merges

commit: make the error message more specific while aborting branch closing

commit: respect --no-edit in combination with --amend

graft: moved abortgraft and readgraft to cmdutil

help: check if a subtopic exists and raise an error if it doesn't (issue6145)

log: add config for making 'hg log -G' always topo-sorted

log: flag topo-sorted set as such

log: pass getcopies() function instead of getrenamed() to displayer (API)

merge: disallow merge abort in case of an unfinished operation (issue6160)

patch: use a short, fixed-size message for last line of prompt (issue6158)

push: added clear warning message when pushing closed branches(issue6080)

tags: avoid double-reversing a list

verify: also check full manifest validity during verify runs

verify: introduce a notion of "level"

verify: introduce an experimental --full flag core docs: man page and HTML help now order commands categorically, instead of alphabetically

minirst: support subsubsubsubsections (header level 5) with marker ''''

revlog: add the option to track the expected compression upper bound

revlog: speed up isancestor

templatekw: make {file_*} compare to both merge parents (issue4292)

templater: drop support for old style keywords (API)

util: make util.dirs() and util.finddirs() include root directory (API) extensions largefiles: make last line of prompts <40 english chars (issue6158)

mq: fix for merge detection methods

rebase: fix in-memory rebasing of copy of empty file

rebase: tweak description of inmemory working even w/ dirty working dir

shelve: modify help text on --interactive

unshelve: add interactive mode

unshelve: add space to help

unshelve: changed Corruptedstate error msg from ui.warn to error.Abort

unshelve: mark unshelve interactive as experimental unsorted abort: added support for graft

abort: added support for histedit

abort: added support for merge

abort: added support for rebase

abort: added support for unshelve

automation: initial support for running Linux tests

bisect: do not crash with rewritten commits

blackbox: disable extremely verbose logging (issue6110)

catapipe: add support for COUNTER events

changelog: define changelogrevision.p[12]copies for null revision

changelog: fix handling of empty copy entries in changeset

changelog: optionally store added and removed files in changeset extras

continue: added support for rebase

continue: added support for unshelve

copies: filter invalid copies only at end of pathcopies() (issue6163)

copies: follow copies across merge base without source file (issue6163)

debugrevlog: fix average size computation for empty data (issue6167)

drawdag: don't crash when writing copy info to changesets

extdata: avoid crashing inside subprocess when we get a revset parse error

extensions: drop support for extsetup() without 'ui' argument (API)

filemerge: make last line of prompts <40 english chars (issue6158)

graphmod: remove support for graph lines mixing parent/grandparent styles (BC)

manifest: avoid corruption by dropping removed files with pure (issue5801)

match: remove unused match.__iter__ implementation (API)

match: use '' instead of '.' for root directory (API)

procutil: allow callers of runbgcommand to assume the process starts

remotefilelog: check if RFL is enabled in getrenamedfn() override

remotefilelog: handle copies in changesets in getrenamedfn() override

remotefilelog: log when we're about to fetch files

remotefilelog: tell runbgcommand to not block on child process startup

root: add support for -Tformatter option

sslutil: add support for SSLKEYLOGFILE to wrapsocket

sslutil: fsencode path returned by certifi (issue6132)

statecheck: added support for STATES

subrepos: make last line of prompts <40 english chars (issue6158)

tests: make the grep pattern in remotefilelog-gcrepack portable (issue6122)

tests: work around libressl being different about error strings (issue6122)

tracing: add support for emitting counters

worker: support parallelization of functions with return values

zsh: enable completion support for chg as well Behavior Changes graphmod: remove support for graph lines mixing parent/grandparent styles (BC) Internal API Changes

