Het team achter CockroachDB heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 19.1.5 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v19.1.5



SQL language changes Add check_constraints table to the information_schema. #39688 Bug fixes Unary negatives in constant arithmetic expressions are no longer ignored. #39367

Propagate zone configuration to non-gossiped system tables. #39691

Prevent unlimited memory usage during SQL range deletions. #39733

A crash caused by the presence of window functions in the source of the CREATE TABLE AS statement is fixed. #40430

Fix a planning error that could occur when a common table expression with an ORDER BY was used inside of a subquery. #40490

Fixed an optimizer panic when building array access expressions. #40513

Fix bug where an MVCC value at a future timestamp is returned after a transaction restart. #40611

Consider intents in a read's uncertainty interval to be uncertain just as if they were committed values. This removes the potential for stale reads when a causally dependent transaction runs into the not-yet resolved intents from a causal ancestor. #40611

Prevent problems on mixed-version 19.1 clusters that are also performing a lookup join on a table that has an ongoing index backfill. #40739

The cockroach CLI client commands are now able to connect to a server via the environment variable COCKROACH_URL. #40848

Fix a crash in apply joins. #40829

Detailed crash reports ("panic messages") could previously be reported in the wrong file, if SQL audit reporting or statement logging had been activated. This has been corrected and crash reports will now properly always appear in the main log file. #40942