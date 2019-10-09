Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: CockroachDB 19.1.5

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 19.1.5 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en die verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen biedt, dankzij de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. Wie wellicht verbaasd opkijkt van het versienummer, kan in deze blog de achtergrondinformatie terugvinden over deze verandering. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in v19.1.5

SQL language changes
  • Add check_constraints table to the information_schema. #39688
Bug fixes
  • Unary negatives in constant arithmetic expressions are no longer ignored. #39367
  • Propagate zone configuration to non-gossiped system tables. #39691
  • Prevent unlimited memory usage during SQL range deletions. #39733
  • A crash caused by the presence of window functions in the source of the CREATE TABLE AS statement is fixed. #40430
  • Fix a planning error that could occur when a common table expression with an ORDER BY was used inside of a subquery. #40490
  • Fixed an optimizer panic when building array access expressions. #40513
  • Fix bug where an MVCC value at a future timestamp is returned after a transaction restart. #40611
  • Consider intents in a read's uncertainty interval to be uncertain just as if they were committed values. This removes the potential for stale reads when a causally dependent transaction runs into the not-yet resolved intents from a causal ancestor. #40611
  • Prevent problems on mixed-version 19.1 clusters that are also performing a lookup join on a table that has an ongoing index backfill. #40739
  • The cockroach CLI client commands are now able to connect to a server via the environment variable COCKROACH_URL. #40848
  • Fix a crash in apply joins. #40829
  • Detailed crash reports ("panic messages") could previously be reported in the wrong file, if SQL audit reporting or statement logging had been activated. This has been corrected and crash reports will now properly always appear in the main log file. #40942
Versienummer 19.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Cockroach Labs
Download https://www.cockroachlabs.com/get-cockroachdb/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 09-10-2019 08:290

09-10-2019 • 08:29

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Cockroach Labs

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

CockroachDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Nederland

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True